Detained Nnamdi Kanu met with his choice personal physician last week in a hospital in Abuja

It was the first time that Kanu, a Biafra separatist leader, would be allowed to see a doctor outside the facility of Nigeria's secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS)

Kanu will be progressing to the next stage of his treatment for a health complaint soon, one of his lawyers, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said

FCT, Abuja - Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, detained founder of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said the separatist leader has finally undergone his medical examination at his choice facility.

Ejiofor, in a statement weekend, said Kanu went through the medical examination in an unnamed hospital in Abuja on Friday, July 28, Premium Times reported on Sunday, July 30.

Nnamdi Kanu meets doctors in a hospital in Abuja, outside the facility of the DSS. Photo credit: Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor

Source: Facebook

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu meets with personal doctor outside DSS facility

Ejiofor revealed that the meeting between his client and his personal doctor(s) took place outside the facility of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The legal practitioner added that he witnessed the medical examination of the IPOB leader and it was seamless.

According to him, the assessment would be progressing to the next stage soon.

He said:

"We are pleased to inform you that Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu met with his choice personal physician yesterday (Friday) in a hospital in Abuja, outside the facility of the State Security Service (SSS).

“As part of the protocol, I witnessed the consultation. The medical examination was seamless and productive, and he (Kanu) will be progressing to the next stage soon."

This development comes on the back of a court directive some days ago.

Recall that a federal high court in Abuja recently ordered the DSS to allow Kanu access medical doctor of his choice while in custody.

Justice Binta Nyako, on Thursday, July 20, held that Kanu is entitled to the medical doctor of his choice as guaranteed under the fundamental human rights provision of the Constitution, Daily Trust newspaper reported.

