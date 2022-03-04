The Nigerian government on Friday, March 4, successfully evacuated the first batch of Nigerians caught up in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Cable reports that the Nigerians who were evacuated from Romania arrived on board Max Air Flight VM602.

The Lagos Airport in a tweet said the flight touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Friday, March 4, at 7.10 am.

The first batch of Nigerians who fled Ukraine landed in Abuja on Friday, March 4 Photo: Nigerians in Diaspora Commission

Source: Twitter

In addition to the arrival of this batch of survivors of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the chairman of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, thank God for the successful evacuation of the Nigerians.

She said in a tweet:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"To God be the glory Max Air Evacuation flight VM602 from Bucharest touched down in Abuja. #NigeriansInUkraine."

In another tweet, Dabiri-Erewa said the federal government awaits the next evacuation flight from Hungary.

Delay in the evacuation of Nigerians in Warsaw, Poland

Meanwhile, the evacuation of Nigerians who managed to get to Poland from Ukraine has been delayed by the Polish authorities.

Vanguard reports that the evacuation did not take place as planned because Polish authorities rescheduled the timetable.

Indigenous airliner, AirPeace deployed for the process touched down in Poland on Thursday, March 3, but the Polish authority rescheduled the release of Nigerians to today.

A source within the airline said:

“Yes, they (stranded Nigerians) are not coming in today (yesterday) again. Their evacuation has been rescheduled for tomorrow, Friday."

Explaining in detail, an official of the ministry of foreign affairs, Bolaji Akinremi, said that the flight has been postponed to take off on Friday, March 4.

Akinremi said the delay was due to the preparation of passengers for the check-in process.

His words:

“The reality is that the flight has been rescheduled to tomorrow the main reason is the delay in doing the checking because they have to gather them together from a different hotel.

“By the time we will be ready after the checking in, the crew that has been waiting for us since 9 am, have overshot the hour they should have waited because they have a duty hour which has been allocated to them and they had waited from 9 am, till 2 pm, that means they have already waited five hours."

“They are going to have nine hours flight that is already more than the standard, so, the authority of the airport said they won’t allow us to board."

This is the reality, we have to calm down but the arrangement had been made that we all stay together in the same hotel and that we will leave very early tomorrow 4 am, we will be on the bus and then we can join the flight."

Russia-Ukraine war: 1 of Airpeace planes set to arrive Poland to evacuate Nigerians

The Nigerian government is set to evacuate the first set of Nigerians caught up in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission disclosed that the evacuation would commence once the aircraft dispatched by Airpeace lands in Warsaw in a few hours.

According to the chairman of the commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, she is anxiously awaiting the first evacuation of Nigerians from Poland.

Russian invasion: Nigerian volunteer fighters besiege Ukraine Embassy in Abuja

Some Nigerians are interested in helping Ukraine overcome the invasion of its country by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian embassy in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has been besieged by young Nigerians interested in helping Ukraine.

The situation is the same in several countries as Britons, Americans and Canadians have also offered to help Ukraine.

Source: Legit.ng