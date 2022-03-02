The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has in an updated press release revealed the numbers of Nigerians in Ukraine that would be evacuated

According to the ministry, the first batch of flights will be taking off on Wednesday, March 2, and the Nigerians are expected back the next day

A total number of 2040 Nigerian are in neighbouring countries surrounding Ukraine and awaiting their flights back home

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has in a press release shared on Twitter by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) revealed its plans to bring nationals affected by the war in Ukraine back home.

The statement revealed that the government will be evacuating Nigerians from neighbouring countries surrounding Ukraine where they are seeking refuge.

The first batch is expected home by Thursday, March 3. Photo source: @abikedabirierewa

Nigerians displaced by war

In that regard, chattered flights have been billed to lift the citizens on Wednesday, March 2. The records of the evacuees were also shared by NIDCOM on Twitter.

A total number of 650 people will take off in Hungary. In Poland, 350 Nigerians are seeking safety. Romania and Slovakia have 940 and 150 Nigerians respectively. All these people were already received by the Nigerian embassies in those countries.

According to the ministry, the first batch of evacuees will be arriving in Nigeria on Thursday, March 3. The foreign affairs commission gave their helplines as +2349160847498 and +2347010882907.

@quawiy_adeyemo_ said:

"I’d rather die there than to come back to this useless country."

@Iam_aytush said:

"Thanks to those involved."

@Samcology2 said:

"Keep writing useles press release while the citizens of other countries have gotten home. Something is really wrong with those occupying public offices in Nigeria. The most intelligent Nigerians do not run the affairs of government that's why we keep all these inefficiency."

Actor knocks federal government

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that movie star, Williams Uchemba shared his views about the Nigerian government's approach to the security situation between Ukraine and Russia.

The actor slammed the government for telling its citizen to remain calm and protect themselves when other countries have swung into the action of taking helping their peoples.

Uchemba made the comments via his Instagram story channel and said it is not a dialogue issue but a full-blown military operation.

