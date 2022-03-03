The Nigerian government is set to evacuate the first set of Nigerians caught up in the war between Russia and Ukraine

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission disclosed that the evacuation would commence once the aircraft dispatched by Airpeace lands in Warsaw in a few hours

According to the chairman of the commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, she is anxiously awaiting the first evacuation of Nigerians from Poland

One of the aircraft dispatched by Air peace to evacuate Nigerians from Poland is expected to arrive at Warsaw in a few hours, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has said.

The commission made the disclosure in a tweet shared by 6.35 am on Thursday, March 3.

It said the aircraft's expected time is 09.10 Nigerian time.

Reacting to the tweet made by the commission, the chairman of NDC, Abike Dabiri-Erewa quoted the tweet saying that she anxiously awaits the first evacuation of Nigerians from Poland.

Nigerians in Ukraine raises concerns

However, replying to the tweet by the commission, some Nigerians made inquiries about various situations and challenges they were facing as a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Adedipsy Kay asked for the exact location where the evacuation will take place as she explained that she would like to join alongside her friends.

Kay said:

"I and my friends are in Poland and want to join the evacuation.. How can we join the evacuating plane?.. What's the location to go to ?"

For Eman with the handle, @Eman_gad3, Nigerians in Hungary are also expecting an evacuation by the Federal Government.

Another Nigerian added that some students are trapped in Sumy state and have difficulty heading towards the border between Ukraine and Poland.

Source: Legit.ng