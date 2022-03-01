The invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops under the command of Vladimir Putin has continued to raise concern among leaders across the globe

Various countries have already announced plans to sanction the Russian government's use of the military against Ukraine

Amid all the santions, Russian and Ukrainian delegations on Monday, February 28, began peace talks

On Monday, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border for the first talks since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to invade Ukraine last Thursday.

After the talks, both countries agreed to consult and meet again on a yet-to-be-announced date.

However, the Ukrainian presidency had demanded an immediate Russian ceasefire and troop withdrawal ahead of the talks.

Legit.ng lists the latest developments in Russia's attack on Ukraine after peace talks:

1. Kyiv braces

Satellite images show a vast military column amassing just north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where residents are braced for a Russian assault.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The Russian army tells them they can “freely leave” on one highway going south as it hints of attacks on civilian areas.

2. Refugees

Nearly 520,000 people have fled Ukraine in the last five days, the UN’s refugee agency says, with tens of thousands more displaced inside the country.

Kyiv says 352 civilians have been killed, including 14 children, since the invasion began last Thursday.

3. War crimes

International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan says he is investigating the “situation in Ukraine”, saying there is a “reasonable basis” to believe “war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed” since 2014.

4. Turkey blocks warships

Turkey blocks warships from the Bosphorus and Dardanelles strait, limiting the movement of Russian and other naval assets by invoking a 1936 treaty.

5. Talks to continue

Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia end a first round of talks with no breakthrough. Both sides agree to conduct a second round “soon”.

The EU adds more Putin allies to its sanctions blacklist, including Kremlin mouthpiece Dmitry Peskov and oligarchs Igor Sechin, Alisher Usmanov, Petr Aven and Mikhail Fridman.

6. Putin’s demands

In a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian leader Vladimir Putin demands the “demilitarisation and denazification” of Ukraine and that the West recognise his annexation of Crimea.

7. Social media curb

Twitter and Facebook move to curb the online presence of Russian state-linked news outlets.

8. Ban from sports

Russia is expelled from the 2022 World Cup and its teams suspended from all international football competitions “until further notice”, FIFA and UEFA say.

The International Olympic Committee urges sports federations to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes in protest at the invasion.

9. Russians expelled

The United States moves to expel 12 members of Russia’s UN mission from America for being “intelligence operatives”

10. Nuclear fear

The head of the UN atomic energy watchdog, the IAEA, expresses “grave concern” that invading Russian troops are operating close to Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power station in Ukraine.

11. No Hollywood films

Disney and Sony Pictures stop the release of their films in Russian cinemas because of its invasion of Ukraine.

12. More sanctions

The US and Canada ban all transactions with Russia’s central bank in an unprecedented sanction.

Outcome revealed as Ukraine-Russia talks end

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's adviser, Mikhaylo Podolyak, said the talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine had ended.

He said the two parties had returned to their capitals for consultations.

Podolyak noted that the main goal of the meeting was to discuss ceasefire and the end of combat actions on the Ukrainian territory. He added that the two parties have "determined the topics where certain decisions were mapped out."

Source: Legit.ng