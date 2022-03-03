Breaking: Ukraine, Russia hold second round of peace talks in Belarus
by Aanu Adegun
Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are set to meet for a second round of talks in Belarus today.
CNN reports that Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential adviser disclosed that their representatives were on the way.
He was quoted to have said:
“En route to talks with Russian Federation. Already in helicopters. We will start in couple of hours, The talks will take place,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier in a video conference."
Source: Legit.ng