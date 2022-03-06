British military intelligence has accused Russian forces of targeting populated areas in Ukrainian cities

According to the updates from London, the invaders have adopted the measure after facing stiff resistance from the local populace

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered its 11th day with the Ukrainians stoutly resisting the invasion of their country by the Kremlin-backed soldiers

London - British military intelligence said on Sunday, March 6 that Russian forces were targeting populated areas in Ukraine but that the strength of resistance was slowing the advance of the Kremlin soldiers.

Russian prime minister, Putin, has sent the country's forces into Ukraine amidst global outrage. Photo credit: Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik/AFP

Source: Getty Images

as saying:

“The scale and strength of Ukrainian resistance continue to surprise Russia. Russia has responded by targeting populated areas in multiple locations, including Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Mariupol.

“Russia has previously used similar tactics in Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016, employing both air and ground-based munitions.”

Russia has repeatedly denied that it is targeting civilian areas.

On his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy appealed directly to Russians to take to the streets in protest against the Kremlin’s invasion of his country or risk their own poverty and repression.

Reuters quoted him as saying:

“Citizens of Russia! For you, this is a struggle not only for peace in Ukraine! This is a fight for your country. If you keep silent now, only your poverty will speak for you later. And only repression will answer.

“Like the Ukrainian people, Russians now face a choice between life and slavery.”

All forms of protest in Russia have essentially become illegal since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic for what authorities in the country say are safety reasons.

Meanwhile, over 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries according to Filippo Grandi, the head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, who said in a tweet on Sunday, March 6:

“More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighbouring countries in 10 days - the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.”

Source: Legit.ng