The meeting organised between delegations from Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing war has ended

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's adviser, Mikhaylo Podolyak, said the two parties have returned to their capitals to consult with their leaders

Podolyak also highlighted the goal of the meeting and hinted that another round of talks is possible after the consulations

The talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine have ended, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's adviser, Mikhaylo Podolyak, said on Monday, February 28.

According to CNN, the two parties have returned to their capitals for consultations.

Ukraine-Russia talks held on Monday have ended as parties return to their capitals.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that Podolyak said the main goal of the meeting was to discuss ceasefire and the end of combat actions on the Ukrainian territory.

He added that the two parties have "determined the topics where certain decisions were mapped out."

His words:

"Ukrainian and Russian delegations held the first round of negotiations. Their main goal was to discuss ceasefire and the end of combat actions on the territory of Ukraine.

"The parties have determined the topics where certain decisions were mapped out. In order for these decisions to be implemented as roadmap, the parties are returning for consultations to their capitals. The parties discussed holding another round of negotiations where these decisions can develop."

Explosions heard near Kyiv

Meanwhile, amid the conclusion of the first round of talks, several large detonations were heard to the east of the Kyiv's city center.

They were the largest explosions heard Monday, CNN stated, adding that they were followed by sirens going off across the city.

Civilians killed as Russia carpet-bombs Ukraine's second-largest city

Earlier, it was reported that Russian rocket artillery opened fire on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday, February 28.

Authorities in Kiev confirmed that dozens of civilians have been killed and hundreds wounded in what has been described as one of the most-serious attacks since the war began five days ago.

A major shopping centre in the city was hit as a barrage of Grad rockets and Smerch missiles was fired from Russian positions. Twitter user @IAPonomarenko also shared a video where an area was blanketed by explosions.

