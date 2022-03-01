Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for volunteers who are ready to fight for Ukraine from all over the world

As a result of this, the Ukrainian president signed a decree temporarily lifting the requirement for entry visas for any foreigner willing to join Ukraine’s defence

Zelenskyy’s decree takes effect Tuesday and will remain in effect as long as martial law is in place

Fighters from around the world who are interested in fighting for Ukraine in the ongoing invasion by Russian forces can now come to the country.

This comes as Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s president signed a decree temporarily lifting the requirement for entry visas for any foreigner willing to join Ukraine’s International Defense Legion, Aljazeera reports.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a meeting with British PM Boris Johnson (not pictured) at the 2022 Munich Security Conference on February 19, 2022. Photo credit: Matt Dunham - Pool

Source: Getty Images

Zelenskyy’s decree takes effect Tuesday and will remain in effect as long as martial law is in place.

Recall that a a report by Daily Mail indicates that Russian rocket artillery opened fire on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city on Monday, February 28.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Authorities in Kiev confimed that dozens of civilians have been killed and hundreds wounded in what has been described as one of the most-serious attacks since the war began five days ago.

Russia-Ukraine crisis: What does Putin want?

Putin does not want Ukraine leaning towards the West. In specific terms, he listed his demands in a list of security guarantees that the West has to agree to in order to lower tensions in Europe and defuse the crisis over Ukraine.

Among the demands is that Ukraine must not be allowed to join NATO. He also wants any NATO drills near Russia’s border halted. Putin also wants NATO to remove any troops or weapons deployed to countries that entered the alliance after 1997.

Those being indirectly referred to include Poland, the former Soviet countries of Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the Balkan countries.

Ukraine: FG secures visa-free access for Nigerians

In a related development, the governments of Romania and Hungary have approved visa-free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

This good news was made public by the federal government through the ministry of foreign affairs in a statement on Sunday, February 27.

In the statement signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, Nigerians in Ukraine were advised to flee to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County, and Maramures borders.

Source: Legit.ng