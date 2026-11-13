South Korea's Ministry of Employment and Labor announced the 5th and final round of foreign worker (E-9) employment permits for 2026

A total of 6,699 permits are on offer across five sectors, with manufacturing accounting for the largest share at 4,510 slots

Employers must complete a 7-day domestic recruitment period before submitting applications between November 23 and November 27, 2026

South Korea's Ministry of Employment and Labour has opened the application window for the 5th and final round of foreign worker (E-9) employment permits for 2026, with a total of 6,699 slots available across five industry sectors.

The announcement was made on November 12, 2026 by Minister Kim Young-hoon, with applications accepted at regional employment and labour offices across the country, as well as through the Work24 online platform, from 23 to 27 November 2026.

South Korea announces scheduled dates for 6,699 work permits. Photo credit: Asia News Network.

Source: UGC

How the 6,699 Permits Are Distributed

The 6,699 available permits are spread across five sectors. Manufacturing holds the largest allocation with 4,510 spots, followed by agriculture and livestock at 954, fisheries at 897, construction at 198, and services at 140.

The ministry noted that a flexible allocation quota of 10,000 additional places could be drawn upon if demand in any sector exceeds the stated figures.

A new element introduced in this fifth round is the award of extra points to workplaces that complete group training on human rights protection and core basic labour laws, delivered by the Human Resources Development Service of Korea.

This training forms part of the point system used to determine how new foreign workers are assigned under the Employment Permit System.

Application Process and Key Deadlines

Before submitting an application, employers are required to carry out a 7-day domestic recruitment effort.

Only after completing that period may they proceed to apply, either in person at a local employment and labour office or online via the Work24 website.

Application results will be published on December 11, 2026. Permit issuance is scheduled to begin on December 14, running through 16 December for manufacturing and mining employers.

Those in agriculture, livestock, fisheries, forestry, construction, and services will receive their permits between December 17 and 21, 2026.

South Korea publishes guidance on 5-year jail

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that South Korea's immigration system flagged a specific category of foreigners who risk up to five years in prison under the Personal Information Protection Act.

The offence involves using another foreigner's passport number or alien registration number to make an immigration office visit reservation.

Source: Legit.ng