Thailand published four Ministry of Interior regulations in its Royal Gazette on August 31, 2026, setting a firm date for the visa policy change

Nationals of 60 countries and territories, including the US, UK, Canada and Australia, will receive a 30-day visa-free stay under the new rules

The reform also limits land border entries to twice per year and sharply reduces the number of Visa on Arrival nationalities from 31 to just 3

Thailand has formally enacted its new visa exemption policy after publishing four Ministry of Interior regulations in the Royal Gazette on Monday, August 31, replacing the current 60-day visa-free scheme with a shorter 30-day arrangement for most eligible travellers.

The regulations appear in Volume 143, Special Issue 207 Ngor of the Royal Gazette and carry a 15-day delayed commencement period.

Thailand has introduced a shorter 30-day visa-free stay for eligible travellers. The change replaces the previous 60-day arrangement. Photo credit: @okwullu

Source: Twitter

The existing 60-day rules remain valid through Monday, September 14, with the new framework taking effect on Tuesday, September 15.

60 countries receive 30-day visa-free access

The centrepiece of the reform is a 30-day tourist visa exemption covering 60 countries and territories.

The final published list is one entry longer than the 59 previously cited in government communications from July, resolving an earlier discrepancy.

Among those eligible are the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, India, Japan, Germany, France, South Africa, Singapore, and the Philippines, among others. For travellers from these countries who currently benefit from 60 visa-free days, the change effectively cuts their permitted stay in half.

The new regulation also limits the exemption strictly to tourism, removing language from the previous scheme that permitted certain short-term work and business activities.

Travellers entering through land border crossings will generally be restricted to two entries per calendar year under the new rules.

This restriction does not apply to nationals of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, and Thailand's Minister of Interior may grant further exemptions in the future. The restriction does not affect air arrivals.

Travellers who need more than 30 days can apply for a one-time extension of up to 30 additional days, subject to approval by Thai immigration authorities. Those who enter Thailand before September 15 under the current 60-day scheme will keep their original authorised stay and will not be subject to automatic reduction.

Other nationalities and what changes for them

Two additional categories have been established under the reform. Nationals of Mauritius and Seychelles will receive a 15-day visa exemption, also limited to two land border entries per year.

The Maldives, which appeared in an earlier version of this category, was ultimately moved to the 30-day list.

The Visa on Arrival scheme, currently open to nationals of 31 countries and territories, will be sharply narrowed to just three: Azerbaijan, Belarus and Serbia. India, which featured in early drafts of the Visa on Arrival list, was instead placed under the 30-day visa exemption.

Separate bilateral visa exemption agreements between Thailand and certain countries remain unaffected by the new regulations. These include 30-day arrangements with China, Russia and Vietnam, and 90-day agreements with Brazil, Argentina and South Korea, among others.

Nationals of countries previously covered by the 60-day scheme who do not appear on any of the new lists will need to obtain a Thai visa to enter the country from September 15.

Thailand operates a worldwide e-Visa system, available online, through which travellers can apply to the relevant Thai diplomatic mission.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website. Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng