The UAE government identified one specific category of people who cannot be issued work permits to work in the country

The UAE cited its own Labour Law as the legal basis for the restriction on this group of people

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed the rule applies to both Emiratis and expatriate residents

The United Arab Emirates has made clear that one category of people will not receive work permits under any circumstances, citing a firm legal provision to explain the decision.

According to the UAE government, juveniles who are below the age of 15 are prohibited from being employed in the country. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will not process work permit applications for anyone in this age group, regardless of their nationality or residency status.

UAE announces who cannot get a work permit to work in the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Thomas Imo/Tim de Waele

Source: Getty Images

UAE Labour Law on juvenile employment

The restriction is grounded in Article 5 of the UAE Labour Law. As stated on the official UAE government website:

"According to Article 5 of the UAE Labour Law, it is prohibited to employ juveniles under the age of 15. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation does not issue work permits to juveniles below this age, whether Emiratis or expatriate residents."

The wording of the statement makes it clear that the rule does not discriminate between UAE nationals and foreign residents living in the country. Both groups fall under the same prohibition once they are under the specified age threshold.

Who is affected by the UAE rule

The restriction covers all juveniles under 15 years of age, making this a blanket policy rather than one targeted at a particular nationality or profession. Anyone seeking to employ a child below the age threshold, or any young person seeking formal employment in the UAE, would find no legal pathway to obtain the required permits through the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The UAE's position aligns with international standards around child labour, which broadly seek to protect minors from entering the workforce before they reach a minimum working age.

Residency permit: UAE releases financial requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had published the minimum monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residency permit.

The financial requirement depends on the applicant’s housing arrangement, with a lower income threshold for those whose employers provide accommodation and a higher threshold for those without employer-provided housing.

Source: Legit.ng