US Embassy in Abuja still processes A, G, and C visas despite recent changes to routine services

Routine visa processing now redirected to regional hubs for many Nigerian applicants beginning August 1, 2026

Embassy assures that it's not closing, but reshaping services to enhance security and align with US interests

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The United States Embassy in Abuja has clarified that some visa services remain available to Nigerians despite the recent suspension of routine visa processing at the mission.

The clarification comes after the US Department of State announced changes to routine visa services in Abuja and several other African cities, redirecting applicants to designated regional visa hubs.

US Embassy announces Nigerians can still apply for three visa categories in Abuja Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

However, the development does not mean the US Embassy in Abuja has stopped issuing all visas or is closing its doors.

Three visa categories still available

According to the U.S. Mission Nigeria, the Abuja embassy will continue processing diplomatic and official visas under three categories: A, G and C visas.

The A category generally covers diplomats and foreign government officials travelling to the United States on official duties.

G visas are issued to representatives of recognised international organisations and members of their official delegations, while C visas cover certain foreign government officials travelling through the United States.

The embassy advised Nigerians who believe they may qualify for any of these categories to consult their relevant protocol office, which typically handles official visa matters.

Routine visa services moved to regional hubs

The clarification follows the US Department of State’s decision to realign routine visa processing in Abuja and several other African locations to designated regional visa hubs.

The new arrangement took effect on August 1, 2026, affecting routine visa services in cities including Abuja, Antananarivo, Asmara, Bamako, Banjul, Brazzaville, Bujumbura, Conakry, Cotonou, Freetown, Harare, Juba, Lusaka, Maputo, Niamey, Nouakchott, Ouagadougou and Windhoek.

The US government said the changes are aimed at strengthening security screening, improving efficiency and aligning overseas operations with US national interests.

Embassy clarifies what has changed

The US government has stressed that the affected diplomatic missions are not closing. Instead, routine visa processing is being reorganised across regional centres.

For Nigerians, this means ordinary applicants may face a different process and potentially need to travel to a designated regional hub for routine visa services.

Nigerians can still apply for US visa services as the Embassy clarifies that three types are still available. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

However, eligible diplomatic and official travellers can still have their applications processed through the US Embassy in Abuja under the A, G and C categories.

The latest clarification is expected to ease uncertainty among Nigerian applicants following the announcement and reinforces the distinction between the suspension of routine services and the continued operation of diplomatic visa services in Abuja.

How fake documents could derail visa applications

Legit.ng earlier reported on the recent guidance issued by the US government to immigrant visa holders, emphasising the crucial dos and don'ts following the approval of their visas.

Understanding these rules is vital, as even minor mistakes can jeopardise their chances of entering the United States and fulfilling their dreams of a new beginning.

Source: Legit.ng