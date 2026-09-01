Sadiq Umar picked up what appears to be a hamstring injury at Valencia after returning to training with a limp on Monday

The 29-year-old striker could spend up to two months on the sidelines, ruling him out of Nigeria's September qualifiers

Coach Éric Chelle still has several attacking options available, though a midfield selection puzzle is also emerging

Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar is facing a spell on the sidelines that could keep him out of Nigeria's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures in September after picking up a suspected hamstring injury at his club.

The 29-year-old featured for Valencia in their pre-season friendly against newly promoted Deportivo La Coruña on Saturday, playing the full 90 minutes and scoring his side's only goal in a 3-1 defeat.

Nigeria will return to action for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September, and Sadiq Umar will be unavailable for selection due to injury. Photo by Europa Press Sports

Source: Getty Images

When he returned to the training ground on Monday morning, Umar was visibly limping, raising immediate concerns about his fitness.

According to Analytica Fantasy, the injury is likely hamstring-related and could keep Umar out for as long as two months, with a return to action not expected before late October or early November at the earliest.

Options to replace Umar in Super Eagles

For Valencia, the setback is significant. Umar has built a reputation as a reliable contributor when the team needs a result, and coach Carlos Corberán will now turn to Arnaut Danjuma and Hugo Duro to fill the void during his absence.

For the Super Eagles, however, the impact may be more limited.

Umar has not been a regular fixture under head coach Eric Chelle, and the Franco-Malian tactician heads into the September window with a wide pool of attacking talent to choose from.

Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen is the undisputed first choice up front.

Chelle's preference for a two-striker system means Akor Adams is typically next in line, and the forward is expected to keep his place despite failing to score in Venezia's first two matches of the new campaign.

Beyond Adams, several other Super Eagles strikers have started the season in fine form.

Tolu Arokodare, Cyriel Dessers, and Rafiu Durosinmi have all caught the eye at club level, giving Chelle a selection headache rather than a crisis when it comes to his attacking choices.

There are questions to answer in the middle of the park as well ahead of Nigeria's AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

Wilfred Ndidi has found himself on the bench at Beşiktaş since the season began, while Raphael Onyedika has been consistently impressive for Eintracht Frankfurt.

That contrast could prompt Chelle to reconsider his midfield setup ahead of the qualifiers.

Nigeria get easy AFCON 2027 draw

As seen on CAF Online, Nigeria were drawn into Group L for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers following the Confederation of African Football draw held in Cairo on May 19, 2026.

The Super Eagles will face Madagascar, Tanzania, and Guinea-Bissau in a three-team group, with only the top finisher guaranteed a place at the tournament.

The 2027 AFCON is scheduled to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, running from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

Umar considering quitting Super Eagles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Super Eagles striker Umar's contemplation of retirement from international football, particularly following a year-long absence from the squad.

As he navigates his future, Umar reflects on his ambitions beyond the national team, aiming to carve out a successful club career reminiscent of legends like Cristiano Ronaldo.

Source: Legit.ng