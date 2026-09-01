The Dangote Refinery is facing a fresh battle for survival as the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority seeks to shutter the facility

Key issues in the renewed hostility between the regulator and Africa's largest refinery centre on the refinery's free trade zone status and the government's authority

However, a Nigerian court has restrained the NMDPRA from shutting down the refinery pending further proceedings

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is at the centre of a fresh regulatory dispute with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), with a Federal High Court in Lagos stepping in to prevent the regulator from shutting down or disrupting the plant’s operations.

The dispute is not simply about whether Dangote Refinery should operate. At its heart are questions about regulatory jurisdiction, the refinery’s free-zone status and the government’s authority to control petroleum-product activities within the facility.

Fresh facts emerge as NMDPRA seeks to shut down Dangote Refinery. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

What triggered the latest dispute?

The latest confrontation followed an August 24, 2026 letter from NMDPRA directing the suspension of loading and truck-out of petroleum products from the refinery.

Dangote Refinery subsequently approached the Federal High Court in Lagos, asking it to stop the regulator from enforcing the directive or interfering with its operations at the Lekki Free Zone.

On August 31, Justice Akintayo Aluko granted an interim injunction restraining NMDPRA from sealing, shutting down, obstructing, suspending or otherwise disrupting the refinery’s operations pending further proceedings, according to multiple media reports including The Punch and PetroleumPriceNG.

The case is scheduled for further hearing on September 9, 2026.

1. The big question: Does NMDPRA have jurisdiction?

The biggest issue is whether NMDPRA can exercise its normal regulatory and oversight powers over a facility operating within a free zone.

Dangote’s position is that the refinery operates within the Dangote Industrial Free Zone and is therefore protected from certain forms of direct regulatory intervention.

Justice Aluko said the court had considered a March 2, 2026 letter from the Attorney-General of the Federation which, according to the ruling, stated that NMDPRA was not entitled to exercise regulatory or oversight functions over operations within free zones.

However, this remains a matter for substantive judicial determination. The interim order does not amount to a final ruling on the regulator’s powers.

2. The long-running import licence dispute

The latest confrontation also comes against the background of an earlier disagreement over petroleum-product import licences.

Dangote had previously challenged NMDPRA’s issuance of import licences to NNPC and other oil marketers, arguing that sections 317(8) and 317(9) of the Petroleum Industry Act restrict imports where domestic supply is sufficient.

NMDPRA, however, argued that imports could be authorised to bridge supply shortfalls and maintain adequate petroleum-product availability.

Dangote eventually withdrew that earlier lawsuit in 2025.

3. Competition versus market supply

The disagreement also highlights a wider debate over competition in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market.

Dangote has repeatedly opposed what it sees as unnecessary fuel imports when local refining capacity can supply the market. Regulators and other industry players have, however, argued that alternative supply sources remain important when domestic production does not fully meet national demand.

NMDPRA and Dangote Refinery renew fight as court restrains regulator. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Oil marketers have also previously warned against policies that could give a single refinery excessive influence over fuel availability and prices.

What happens next?

For now, NMDPRA is restrained from enforcing the August 24 directive against Dangote Refinery.

But the bigger question remains unresolved: how far can the petroleum regulator exercise its powers inside a free zone?

The Federal High Court’s September 9 hearing could provide the next major development in a dispute that has implications not only for Dangote Refinery, but also for Nigeria’s refining industry, fuel supply and the future of petroleum regulation.

Dangote Refinery to cut fuel supplies to importers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has threatened to cut off petrol sales to major marketers who continue importing fuel into Nigeria, citing concerns about product quality and the blending of imported petrol with its own output.

The restriction could take effect as early as this week, sources familiar with the matter said, though final consultations are still ongoing and a last-minute intervention remains possible.

Source: Legit.ng