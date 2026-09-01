A video surfaced online showing Peller's father dressed in what appeared to be a security firm's uniform while manning an area during a ceremony

The clip sparked debate among fans who questioned why the popular streamer had not set up a business for his father

Some people familiar with Peller's family in Ikorodu offered a different explanation about his father's role in the community

A video showing popular Nigerian content creator Peller's father appearing to work as a security operative has gone viral, drawing mixed reactions from fans of the TikTok streamer.

The footage, which circulated on X on Sunday, 29 August 2026, showed the older man standing guard in what looked like a market setting during what appeared to be a masquerade ceremony. He was dressed in a T-shirt, black jeans and a face cap that many viewers associated with a security firm's uniform.

Reactions as Peller's father is spotted working as security man in Ikorodu market. Photo peller089

Source: Instagram

The clip quickly ignited debate online, with several fans questioning why Peller, who is widely known for his lavish lifestyle and generous spending on social media, had not provided a more comfortable livelihood for his father.

Who is Peller's father really?

However, not everyone who saw the video interpreted it the same way. A number of commenters who claimed to be familiar with the streamer's family's roots in Ikorodu, Lagos, clarified that the man is not a regular security guard but rather the head of the local vigilante group in his community.

Peller's father trend over viral about him at a market. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

According to them, his presence at the ceremony was tied to his leadership role within that group.

Some fans pointed out that Peller himself had previously spoken about his father's background in security, noting the nickname "Lakaye" that people in the area have long associated with his dad.

Here is an X post of Peller's father doing security officer work at an unidentified palce that got fans talking:

Fans react to the viral clip

The video generated a wave of comments across Twitter and Instagram. Here is what some users had to say:

@Dr_Gbe1000 wrote:

"Even if he's the one, what's the essence of recording him..."

@Vibesznnz reacted:

"He dey hustle for his own money naw as Peller no allow am do TikTok videos again"

@akymsemight9 commented:

"The boy always said it. That his dad is a security; that's why his forming like he gets juju. And the reason why people called his dad Lakaye. This not news again."

sakariyauabdullateef29 added:

"Is just area vigilante; they are doing a ceremony so he is the head of vigilante at Ikorodu, so he has to be there."

akin_00113 noted:

"At least it's not anything illegal."

adisalawal01_ shared:

"That's why they call a man a father. No matter how rich your son is, nothing will stop him from doing his job."

desmond53067 asked:

"He's a vigilante, make e nor work again?"

Peller's mother speaks about his upbringing

Legit.ng had reported that the mother of popular content creator Peller opened up about his upbringing, childhood experiences, and the prophecy she received at the time of his birth.

In an interview, she revealed that the family was given certain warnings when Peller was born and said they made sure to follow the instructions they were given. She also reflected on his behaviour as a child, offering insight into what he was like while growing up.

Peller’s mother further spoke about his relationship with his father and shared details about his family background, giving fans a glimpse into the experiences that shaped the content creator.

Source: Legit.ng