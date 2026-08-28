Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism partnered with MakeMyTrip to cover the AED 285 UAE entry visa fee for eligible Indian travellers

The offer applies to hotel bookings of three nights or more in Abu Dhabi, with travel valid until October 31, 2026

MakeMyTrip's COO said the deal would give Indian travellers planning longer stays in Abu Dhabi greater value for money

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism has joined forces with travel platform MakeMyTrip to waive the UAE entry visa fee for eligible Indian travellers who book qualifying hotel stays in the emirate.

Under the arrangement, Indian travellers who book a hotel stay of at least three nights through MakeMyTrip can have the full AED 285 entry visa fee covered.

As reported by Undia Times, the offer covers travel taken on or before October 31, 2026, with specific terms and conditions attached to each qualifying booking.

What Indian travellers need to know

To benefit from the fee coverage, travellers must meet the eligibility requirements set by both parties and complete their reservations through the designated platform.

The UAE entry visa itself remains subject to approval by the relevant authorities, and travellers are advised to confirm passport validity and all required documentation before making any arrangements.

It is also worth noting that the coverage applies specifically to the visa fee and does not necessarily extend to other government charges or broader travel costs such as flights, accommodation, meals, local transport and travel insurance.

Raj Rishi Singh, COO for Corporate, Flights, GCC and Marketing at MakeMyTrip, said the partnership would "provide greater value to Indian travellers planning stays of three nights or more in Abu Dhabi."

Abu Dhabi's push for Indian visitors

India has become one of the most important tourism source markets for the UAE, and Abu Dhabi has made deliberate efforts in recent years to attract more visitors from the country.

The emirate draws tourists with a range of offerings, including cultural attractions, museums, beaches, entertainment venues and family-friendly experiences.

The initiative is designed to reduce one of the upfront costs of international travel, with the intention of encouraging visitors to commit to longer stays rather than shorter trips.

Further details on qualifying booking conditions and the visa application process will be available at the point of booking on the platform.

UAE announces 4 things foreigners must check

Recall that the UAE government issued strict instructions to foreigners on what to do the moment their e-visa arrives.

The official UAE government website listed four specific details travellers must cross-check against their passport immediately after approval.

Errors in any of the four details could affect a traveller's entry, making the checks critical before any travel arrangements are confirmed.

UAE announces urgent processing visa fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the UAE set out pricing for its 60-day single-entry visit visa, with two processing options available depending on urgency.

Applicants who need faster turnaround can access an urgent processing option, though it comes at a higher cost than the standard route.

The visa comes with specific entry and re-entry rules that travellers must understand before making travel plans.

Source: Legit.ng