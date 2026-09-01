The UK government has stated that citizens of one country enjoy the right to live and work in the UK without any visa or work permit

The arrangement, which predates EU membership, also covers access to social welfare benefits, health services, and the right to vote in certain elections

Irish citizens travelling from a destination other than Ireland or the Crown Dependencies face different document requirements under the same framework

The UK government has confirmed that Irish citizens are free to live and work anywhere in the United Kingdom without needing a visa, work permit, or any form of residence permission.

The arrangement sits under the Common Travel Area (CTA), a long-standing agreement between the UK, Ireland, and the Crown Dependencies — the Bailiwick of Jersey, Bailiwick of Guernsey, and the Isle of Man.

UK reveals one country whose citizens can work without a visa or work permit. Photo Credit: Jeff J Mitchell

Source: Getty Images

The guidance, updated on January 1, 2026, sets out the full scope of rights available to Irish and British citizens within the arrangement.

What Irish citizens can do in UK

Under the CTA, Irish citizens living in or visiting the UK hold a unique legal status. They are not required to seek permission to enter or remain in the country, and this applies equally to employment — whether for a company or on a self-employed basis — without any prior authorisation from UK authorities.

In addition to the right to work, Irish citizens in the UK can access social welfare benefits and health services, study, and vote in certain elections.

Because they fall outside the UK's standard immigration rules, they cannot apply under the points-based immigration system that other nationalities must use.

Irish citizens can also continue to use an Irish passport card, rather than a full passport, when travelling to the UK.

However, the freedom of movement does not extend to everyone equally. Irish citizens who are subject to a deportation order, an exclusion decision, or an international travel ban must apply for permission before entering the UK.

Family members and other nationalities

The CTA does not cover family members who hold neither Irish nor British citizenship. Such family members must apply for a UK family visa in the same way as any other non-British national, or they may qualify under the EU Settlement Scheme.

Other nationalities travelling within the CTA remain subject to standard UK immigration requirements and must check whether they need a visa before travelling from Ireland to the UK.

On the question of professional qualifications, the UK government said it is actively encouraging regulatory bodies in the UK to work with their counterparts in Ireland to ensure that qualifications gained in Ireland continue to be recognised across both jurisdictions.

The CTA's foundations were further reinforced in May 2019, when the UK and Irish governments signed a Memorandum of Understanding reaffirming their commitment to maintain the arrangement and all associated rights, regardless of circumstances — a commitment that remained in place following the UK's departure from the European Union.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had listed seven visas you can apply for without having a job offer.

Requirements for UK graduate visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had published the requirements for foreigners seeking a graduate visa.

The requirements were published on the official UK government website and apply to applications made in 2026.

The government noted that applicants who are unsure whether their institution has reported their course completion to the Home Office should contact their education provider directly to confirm.

Source: Legit.ng