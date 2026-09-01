Australia's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that New Zealand citizens qualify for a special visa that allows them to live and work in the country

The Subclass 444 Special Category Visa is free of charge and can be processed on arrival at an Australian airport or seaport

New Zealand citizens must apply for a new visa each time they re-enter Australia, as the visa ceases once they leave the country

Australia has confirmed that New Zealand citizens are the only nationality in the world who can travel to the country and begin living and working there without securing a visa before they arrive.

The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs published details of the Subclass 444 Special Category Visa (SCV), a temporary visa open exclusively to New Zealand citizens that covers the right to visit, study, work, and remain in Australia indefinitely for as long as the holder retains New Zealand citizenship.

Australia confirms one country exempt from applying for a work visa before arrival. Photo Credit: Matt Jelonek

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Australia: What the Subclass 444 Visa offers

Unlike standard work or student visas, the SCV carries no application fee and requires no advance processing before travel.

Citizens of New Zealand who apply on arrival have their applications assessed at the airport or seaport, making the entry process significantly simpler than for nationals of any other country.

Once granted, the visa remains valid for the entire duration of the holder's stay in Australia. It only ceases when the holder departs the country, obtains a permanent Australian visa, becomes an Australian citizen, or has the visa cancelled by the authorities.

Holders can also use the SCV as a stepping stone towards permanent residency, as the visa makes them eligible to apply for certain permanent visa categories if they meet the relevant criteria.

Key conditions New Zealanders must know

Despite its generous terms, the SCV comes with one important limitation. It is not a standing, multi-entry visa. Every time a New Zealand citizen leaves Australia, the visa ceases to be valid, and they must apply for a fresh SCV on their next entry into the country.

For those who apply while already inside Australia rather than on arrival, the Department of Home Affairs noted that processing times may be longer, depending on individual circumstances.

The exclusive arrangement between Australia and New Zealand reflects the long-standing ties between the two countries under the Trans-Tasman Travel Arrangement, a bilateral agreement that has been in place since 1973 and grants citizens of both nations the right to live and work freely across each other's borders.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had listed six conditions that graduates must satisfy to be able to bring family members to the country.

Australia's visa for graduates bringing family members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had launched a special visa for graduates who want to bring their family members to the country.

The visa targets temporary graduates who already hold a Post-Higher Education Work, Post-Study Work, or Replacement visa and who obtained their degree from an Australian institution located in a regional area.

Successful applicants can live, work, and study in Australia for between one and two years, with the exact duration tied to the regional location of the institution where they studied and the regional area where they currently reside.

Source: Legit.ng