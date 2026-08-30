The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation issues 13 types of work permits to registered establishments

Five of the work permits carry a validity period of exactly two years, covering a range of employment situations

The permits cover workers recruited from abroad, residents on family sponsorship, GCC nationals, and Golden Visa holders

The United Arab Emirates has outlined five categories of work permits that each carry a two-year validity period, as published by the country's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

MoHRE issues a total of 13 types of work permits to establishments registered with the ministry, with each permit type determined by the nature of the job and the circumstances of the worker. Among these, five specific categories are limited to a two-year lifespan.

UAE lists 5 types of work permit that are valid for only 2 years. Photo: Anadolu

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UAE Work Permits Valid for 2 Years

1. The first is a permit issued to recruit a worker from outside the UAE. This category is subject to specific conditions and regulations set by the ministry before it can be granted.

2. The second covers the transfer of a non-UAE worker from one registered establishment to another within the country. Like the recruitment permit, this one also carries a two-year validity.

3. A third permit exists for residents currently living in the UAE under a family sponsorship arrangement. This permit allows companies to hire such individuals from within the country, and it too is valid for two years.

4. The fourth category applies to UAE and GCC nationals. Establishments that wish to employ citizens from the UAE or any other Gulf Cooperation Council member state can do so using this permit, which shares the same two-year limit.

5. The fifth permit on the two-year list is specifically designed for individuals who hold a Golden Residency Visa. Establishments seeking to hire Golden Visa holders already residing inside the UAE can obtain this permit, which remains valid for two years from the date of issue.

MoHRE administers the full process for applying, renewing, and cancelling all work permit categories, and only establishments formally registered with the ministry are eligible to apply.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng