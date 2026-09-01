Chief Daniel Osi Orbih, a prominent PDP chieftain and ally of FCT minister Nyesom Wike, died on Monday, August 31, 2026

The Orbih family released a formal statement announcing his passing and asking for prayers during the mourning period

Orbih is survived by his wife, two daughters, and other members of his extended family

Chief Daniel Osi Orbih, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a known ally of the Federal Capital Territory minister, Nyesom Wike, died on Monday, August 31.

His family broke the news in a formal statement, saying the announcement was made "with profound sadness and a heavy heart but in total submission to the will of the almighty God."

PDP chieftain Daniel Osi Orbih has died at 83. The Wike ally passed away on Monday, August 31. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

The statement was signed by Francis Udukhomoi Orbih, Esq., on behalf of the Orbih family.

Survivors and family appeal

Orbih is survived by his wife, Mrs. Florence Orbih; his daughters, Ms. Winifred Anwosiobor Orbih and Dr. Mildred Omonemi Orbih; as well as his brothers, sisters, and other members of the extended family.

The family called on relatives, friends, and well-wishers to keep them in prayer as they grieve his passing.

"At this difficult time, we ask family members, friends and well-wishers to remember the entire family in their prayers as we mourn this painful loss," the statement read.

The family added that further information, including details of funeral arrangements, would be made public in due course.

Ex-Supreme Court justice Kalgo is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Aminu Tambuwal, who represents Sokoto South and previously served as Sokoto state governor, mourned the passing of retired Supreme Court Justice Umaru Atu Kalgo, calling it a significant loss for Nigeria's judiciary and legal community.

Tambuwal shared his tribute through his verified X account, honouring Kalgo as one of Nigeria's most distinguished jurists.

Source: Legit.ng