The APC confirmed Betta Edu was named Director of Women Mobilisation in Tinubu's 2027 Presidential Campaign Council

APC spokesperson Kemi Asekun-Shittu addressed questions about Edu's appointment while an EFCC investigation into her conduct remains ongoing

Asekun-Shittu also said the campaign list, which includes several serving government officials, is not yet final

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has pushed back against criticism over the appointment of former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, to President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign structure, arguing that she has not been convicted of any wrongdoing.

APC campaign committee spokesperson Kemi Asekun-Shittu made the remarks during an appearance on Channels Television's Morning Brief on Monday, responding to questions about why Edu was included despite an ongoing Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigation.

APC explains President Tinubu’s appointment of Betta Edu to his 2027 campaign team. Photo credit: @edu_betta

Source: Facebook

Edu was suspended by Tinubu in January 2024 and removed from the Federal Executive Council following allegations of financial impropriety.

The EFCC subsequently opened an investigation into the matter. She has since been listed as Director of Women Mobilisation in the APC Presidential Campaign Council for the 2027 election.

APC Cites Presumption of Innocence

Asekun-Shittu argued it would be wrong to bar Edu from political participation while the anti-graft agency's investigation remains inconclusive.

"I'd like to say that for Betta Edu, for example, she has not been found guilty. And it will be unfair to ask that she leaves her life or refuses to live her life until the EFCC declares her. We believe that there is very likely the issue that she may not be found guilty.

"But besides that, we also know that with politics, every Nigerian is allowed to be a politicians if they choose to be. And we do not believe that we should then hold her life still or keep her stagnant until the case is decided. It's been almost two years of that case.

"She does deserve an opportunity to present herself again for the party," she said.

When pressed on the fact that Edu faced allegations specifically tied to her handling of public funds as a minister, Asekun-Shittu maintained the campaign appointment was an internal party matter.

"She was alleged to have misappropriated public funds. That matter is still with the EFCC. It is being handled. She has not been proclaimed guilty and deserves an opportunity to continue to live her life. That is what we are saying," she said.

Campaign List Not Yet Final, APC Says

Beyond Edu, the composition of the broader campaign council has drawn scrutiny. Other names on the list include Nigeria Revenue Service Executive Chairman Zacch Adedeji, Budget Office Director-General Taminu Yakubu, and National Identity Management Commission Director-General Bisoye Coker-Odusote.

Asekun-Shittu said the list remains subject to revision and that the party would take appropriate steps if any inclusion was found to breach relevant rules.

"With regards to the other names you have mentioned, the list is not yet final. There is a lot of deliberation still going on. If it is found out that they are not allowed to play in that turf, I believe that the needful will be done," she said.

She added that the APC was committed to complying with the rule of law throughout the process.

Sylva dumps APC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Timipre Sylva, a founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Bayelsa state, resigned from the ruling party, citing the betrayal of the values that drove its creation.

Sylva addressed his resignation letter to the APC ward chairman in Ward 4, Brass Local Government Area (LGA) of Bayelsa state, on Monday, August 31, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng