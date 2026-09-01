Three sisters from the Yalwan Rugu-Rugu community in Kano State drowned after their canoe overturned at Tiga Dam on Saturday

The Tudun Wada LGA chairperson confirmed the tragedy and condoled with the bereaved family over the devastating loss

Kano State Fire Service said it had not received any emergency call or report of a canoe accident at Tiga Dam

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - Three sisters from the same family in the Yalwan Rugu-Rugu community have lost their lives after the canoe they were travelling in capsized at Tiga Dam in Kano State.

The tragic incident took place at around 2 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

Tragedy strikes as 3 sisters drown at Tiga Dam. Photo credit: @LIBoatBuyers

Source: Getty Images

The victims, all from Tudun Wada Local Government Area, were identified as Murjanatu, Atikatu and Bilkisu.

As reported by Leadership, relatives said the canoe overturned while the three were on board, and they drowned before anyone could get to them in time.

LGA Chairman confirms deaths

The Chairperson of Tudun Wada LGA and Chairman of the Association of Local Government Chairpersons in Kano State, Hajiya Sa'adatu Salisu-Soja, confirmed the unfortunate incident in a statement.

According to the Guardian, she described the deaths as a devastating loss both to the family and to the broader Yalwan Rugu-Rugu community.

Salisu-Soja extended her condolences to the bereaved family and community members, praying for the repose of the souls of the three women and asking Allah to grant their loved ones the strength to bear the loss.

Fire service says no report received

Despite the confirmation from the local government chairperson, the Kano State Fire Service offered a different account.

Spokesperson Saminu Abdullahi said the service had not received any emergency call relating to a canoe accident or rescue operation at Tiga Dam at the time enquiries were made.

He said the command had no record of such an incident being reported to it.

The contradiction between the official confirmation from the LGA and the absence of any report at the fire service raises questions about emergency response coordination in the area.

Tiga Dam, one of the largest dams in Nigeria, is located in Kano State and serves both irrigation and domestic water supply purposes.

Three siblings perish in Kano boat mishap

Source: Original

40 people feared dead as boat carrying farmers capsizes

Recall that a boat carrying over 70 people capsized in Gorau town, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Most of those on board were reportedly children aged between 10 and 15 years going to harvest rice.

A local journalist at the scene said rescue operations were still ongoing, with divers searching for the missing.

39 farmers feared missing as boat capsizes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a boat carrying mostly female farmers capsized in Jigawa, leaving dozens of passengers unaccounted for

Police and emergency responders have continued search operations as authorities work to establish the full extent of the tragedy.

Officials have cautioned residents against speculation while rescue efforts and assessments remain underway.

Source: Legit.ng