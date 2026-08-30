A passenger ferry capsized off the coast of northern Cyprus on Sunday, August 30, shortly after leaving port

The vessel was carrying more than 260 people, including 259 passengers and 8 crew members, officials said

Search and rescue teams were deployed as Turkish authorities said they were providing all possible support

Abuja, FCT - A passenger ferry capsized near the coast of northern Cyprus on Sunday, August 30, killing at least seven people, with hundreds more pulled from the water following a major rescue operation.

The death toll was confirmed by Unal Ustel, prime minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), according to Turkish state media. Ustel added that around 237 people had been rescued by the time of the report.

Victims of the Cyprus ferry that capsized a little while ago are being flown ashore via helicopter. Photo credit: @MarioNawfal

Source: Twitter

The vessel had departed from the port of Kyrenia, also known as Girne, and was heading towards Tasucu, a port in the southern Turkish province of Mersin, when it went down.

How Many People Were on Board

TRNC Transport Minister Erhan Arikli told Turkish and Cypriot media that 267 people were on board at the time of the incident — 259 passengers and 8 crew members.

The TRNC Health Ministry said in a statement that authorities were putting measures in place to ensure a quick response from rescue and medical teams.

"All necessary preparations are being made for a swift response from rescue and health services," the ministry said.

Turkey Joins the Rescue Effort

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz confirmed the country's involvement in an X post, saying:

"We are closely following the unfortunate incident that has occurred and providing all possible support to the search and rescue efforts."

Search and rescue operations were still ongoing at the time of the report.

Northern Cyprus has been divided from the rest of the island since 1974. The TRNC, which administers the northern portion of Cyprus, is recognised internationally only by Turkey.

40 People Feared Dead as Boat Carrying Farmers Capsizes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that at least 40 people were feared dead after a wooden canoe capsized in Gorau town, Goronyo local government area of Sokoto state, while transporting farmers and labourers to rice fields across a stream.

A local journalist, Sharhabilu Yahuza Kiliya, who was present at the scene, made this known.

"So far, we have recovered about 40 bodies, while six people, including the village head, were rescued," he said.

Source: Legit.ng