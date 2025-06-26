The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has officially declared Thursday, June 26, 2025, as marking the start of the Islamic New Year 1447 AH

The National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, also confirmed the new Islamic calendar year 1447 AH begins on Thursday

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has officially declared Thursday, June 26, 2025, as the start of the Islamic New Year 1447 AH, being the first day of Muharram.

This was announced after the crescent moon was sighted on the evening of Wednesday, Dhul Hijjah 29.

As reported by The Punch, the Supreme Court made the announcement after the Crescent Sighting Committee verified credible testimonies confirming the moon’s sighting.

The apex court’s statement included prayers for King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and a call for Muslim unity in the year ahead.

Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah, also shared the announcement via @HaramainInfo, the official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

“1st Muharram 1447 – Thursday, 26 June 2025. Crescent for the new Islamic year was sighted this evening. The new Hijri year begins tomorrow.”

Another post reads:

The 1st of Muharram 1447 has commenced after Maghrib on Wednesday 25th June 2025

The moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia today which means the month of Dhul Hijjah will be 29 Days.

Similarly, the National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), also confirmed the date

The National Moonsighting Committee shared the date in a post on X on Thursday midnight, stating:

“His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto has declared Thursday, 26/6/2025 as 1st Muharram 1447 AH. The crescent for the new Islamic year and the month of Muharram was SEEN today.”

States declared public holiday for Islamic new year

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Muslim community around the world is marking the commencement of the Islamic New Year 1447 AH.

Legit.ng reports that the Islamic calendar consists of 12 months similar to the Gregorian calendar, but has 354 to 355 days, unlike the 365 to 366 days in the regular calendar.

The Islamic New Year starts with Muharram, which is the first month, followed by Safar, Rabi al-awwal, Rabi al-Thani, Jumada al-awwal, Jumada al-Thani, Rajab, Shaban, Ramadan, Shawwal, Dhul Qadah and Dhul Hijjah.

Saudi Arabia marks start of Islamic New Year

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the traditional ceremony of replacing the kiswa, the black silk covering of the Holy Kaaba, started on Wednesday evening, June 25, at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The general presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque commenced the ceremonial changing of the kiswa, which extended to Thursday, June 26.

The event is in observance of the start of the Islamic year 1447 AH.

