Jidex has addressed the viral clip that showed him holding Jarvis' hand during her white wedding to Peller

The internet went into a frenzy after footage showed Jarvis pulling her hand away when she realised it was Jidex beside her, not her husband

In a new video, Jidex laughed off the blogs and doubled down on his earlier vow to reclaim his money if the couple ever split

A social media user, identified as Jidex, has finally spoken up after a clip from Jarvis and Peller's wedding went viral, and he's not apologising for anything.

The moment that set blogs alight happened at the white wedding ceremony when Peller was standing beside his new bride, holding her hand on one side.

Man makes waves on social media over video pose with Peller and Jarvis. Credit: jidex/peller089

Source: Instagram

Jidex, positioned on Jarvis' other side, also reached out and took her hand. Jarvis appeared unaware of who was holding it, but once she turned and saw it was Jidex rather than her husband, she swiftly pulled away. That brief exchange was enough to send the internet into overdrive.

Jidex Laughs Off the Drama

Speaking in a relaxed and humorous clip shared on his Instagram page on Sunday, August 9, 2026, Jidex found the whole saga amusing.

He did not shy away from the controversy, instead choosing to call out the blogs for zeroing in on the hand-holding while ignoring other moments from the event.

"All these blogs. I build company, una no see that one," he said, insisting that the wedding itself was a momentous occasion that deserved far more serious coverage than a brief hand-hold.

Jidex also reiterated the joke he had already made publicly the day before, that if Peller and Jarvis ever ended their marriage, he would demand his money back.

Man claps back at critics following backlash over video with Jarvis. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

He repeated the line with full confidence in this new video, adding: "Go and bring your police."

The video of Jidex reacting to criticism for holding Jarvis' hand is below:

Fans React to the Clip

Not everyone found it as funny as Jidex did. Reactions to the video were a mix of amusement and mild criticism:

@symplyshekinah said:

"Na everything dem dey read meaning to"

@boschcenaking wrote:

"Y you self they hold married woman hand eh 🙄"

@percentage_im asked:

"Watin carry u go hold married woman hand???"

@ecomix07 commented:

"Why u sef go hold javis hand ashewo dey ur eyes"

What Jarvis said about shaved hair

Legit.ng previously reported that Jarvis cleared the air over the real reason she shaved her head before her wedding.

In a video that has been circulating online, Jarvis firmly dismissed suggestions that cutting her hair was connected to any tribal marriage customs.

She told her followers to stop assuming things, insisting the decision came down to something far more practical.

Source: Legit.ng