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29 or 30? Mudir Markaz Announces Eid al-Fitr Date in Nigeria
Nigeria

29 or 30? Mudir Markaz Announces Eid al-Fitr Date in Nigeria

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • Ramadan 2026 is rounding up, and Muslims across the world are gearing up for the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month
  • As Ramadan approached its end, the day for the celebration of Eid al-Fitr has been contested as several countries announced the move for the sighting of the moon
  • However, Mudir Markaz Sheikh Habibullah Adam has announced the length of the 2026 Ramadan and when the celebration of the Eid al-Fitr will be held in Nigeria

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Mudir Markaz Sheikh Habibullah Adam has said that Ramadan 2026 will be 30 days and that the Eid al-Fitr celebration will be held on Friday, March 20.

The Islamic scholar made the announcement at the institution's Lailatul Qadr programme, which was held on Sunday night/Monday morning, March 15 and 16.

Sheikh Habibullah Adam, the Mudir Markaz, has announced that Ramadan 2026 will be 30 and that Eid al-Fitr celebration will be on Friday, March 20.
Mudir Markaz announces Friday as Eid al-Fitr celebration Photo Credit: @salawueedris1
Source: Twitter

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and it is considered the holiest month.

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Ramadan is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the world, marking the special moment of Iftar (the opening of one's fast) with gatherings, household decorations and traditional foods to celebrate its arrival.

According to tradition, fasting begins at dawn, before which a modest meal known as 'suhoor' will be taken and ends at sunset, referred to as 'Iftar'.

Between the two meals, Muslims taking part in the fasting period will take in nothing, not even water.

Ramadan fasting is compulsory for all Muslims across the world, and is a moment when believers exercise holiness and refrain from doing ungodly things.

Reactions as Sheikh Habib announces Eid al-Fitr day

The video of the moment, which was shared on the Markaz Facebook page, has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Abiola Sanni quoted a hadith of the Prophet:

Read also

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: Oman announces when to sight crescent moon

"Fast when you see it (the new moon) and break your fast when you see it (the new moon). If the sky is cloudy for you, then complete the month as thirty days." [Sahih Bukhari and Sahih Muslim]
Sheikh Habibullah Adam of Mudir Markaz has said that 2026 Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, March 20.
Muslims to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Friday Photo Credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Ajiboye Thomas congratulated the Muslims in advance:

"Good, our own Baba Islam, Happy Eid Day celebration in advance."

Proff Abdullahi provided more explanation on the moon sighting:

Why is Eid Day on Friday?
Eid al-Fitr is expected to fall on Friday, March 20, 2026, but the exact date might vary depending on the sighting of the crescent moon marking the start of Shawwal, the Islamic month that follows Ramadan. The Islamic calendar follows lunar cycles, which are about 10-11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. This discrepancy causes Ramadan and Eid to shift earlier each year.
Determining Eid's Date
The new crescent moon's sighting confirms the start of Shawwal and Eid al-Fitr. Moon sighting can be confirmed through local committees, mosque announcements, or astronomical calculations. Different countries might announce Eid on slightly different days based on regional sightings.

Oke Moses Adewale commended the cleric:

"Proud of you, Baba lagege."

Read also

Breaking: FG declares 2-day public holiday for Eid al-Fitr

You can see the video on Facebook here:

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Islamic Scholars In NigeriaRamadan
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