Breaking: US launches military operations in another country amid Trump-backed Israel-Iran war
The United States forces have announced the launch of military operations with Ecuador, adding that the move was against what America tagged as “designated terrorist organisations” in the South American country.
The Southern Command of the US military disclosed the details of the operations in a statement on Tuesday, March 4, suggesting that it was an extension of strikes carried out by the administration of President Donald Trump against the suspected drug organisations in the region.
Since the resumption of President Donald Trump in office, the US has taken aggressive measures in a bid to reduce the flow of drugs from the southern hemisphere. Trump's government has reportedly conducted no fewer than 45 strikes against suspected smuggling vessels in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean, and more than 160 people have been killed/
The US military forces narrated the execution of a raid in Venezuela to capture President Nicolas Maduro and take him to New York to face charges, which included drug movement. America then claimed that Ecuador had deteriorated in recent years.
