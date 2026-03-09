Hundreds of Nigerian Muslims have been stranded after the escalating US-Israel-Iran war forced airlines to cancel flights across the Middle East

Many pilgrims had already paid millions of naira for visas, flights and accommodation in Mecca and Medina before the sudden disruption

With Ramadan approaching, the cancellations have left intending pilgrims uncertain and counting heavy financial losses

Hundreds of Nigerian Muslims preparing for this year’s Umrah pilgrimage have been left stranded after the escalating United States/Israel-Iran war forced airlines to cancel flights across the Middle East.

Many pilgrims had already secured visas and paid for flights and accommodation in Mecca and Medina, only to see their travel plans collapse.

PUNCH reported that intending pilgrims scheduled to depart Nigeria between March 4 and March 6 were unable to travel after several airlines suspended operations in the region.

Airlines cancel services amid war

The conflict, which intensified after February 28 when US President Donald Trump and Israel declared war on Iran and killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, has led to widespread airspace closures. Dubbed Operation Epic Fury, the offensive triggered retaliatory strikes by Iran under Truthful Promise 4, targeting US bases and Israeli cities.

As a result, major airlines including Emirates, Etihad, Qatar Airways, Air France, Turkish Airlines, EgyptAir and Ethiopian Airlines cancelled services in Gulf states. Critical airspace routes such as Doha and Dubai were closed, leaving pilgrims stranded.

Financial losses for Nigerian pilgrims

The cancellations have caused heavy financial losses. A local government chairman in Ilorin, Kwara State, alongside two officials, revealed they had paid 12,500 Riyal (about ₦5m) each for hotel accommodation in Mecca, with additional bookings in Medina costing 7,000 Riyal per night.

One of the officials lamented:

“It is a painful experience that we couldn’t proceed with the Umrah trip because of the war. We had paid for everything – visa fee, accommodation, flight and other expenses.”

Similarly, a butcher from Osogbo, Osun State, Rasaq, disclosed he spent over ₦13m on the trip for himself and his wife, only for Qatar Airways to cancel their flight.

Travel agents seek refunds

Travel agents handling the trips said airlines were unwilling to issue refunds, offering only rescheduling options. Hotel management in Mecca and Medina also indicated that refunds, if granted, would not cover the full amounts paid.

One agent explained:

“The cancellation of services in the Middle East by the airline is as a result of the war, not because of any issue from the airline. What airlines generally do is ask the clients to reschedule their trip.”

Umrah significance during Ramadan

Umrah, a lesser Hajj performed year-round, draws millions of Muslims during Ramadan. Records show that over 122 million Muslims performed Umrah during the 2025 Ramadan period, with the last 10 days being especially popular.

This year, however, the war has disrupted the spiritual journey for many Nigerian Muslims, leaving them uncertain about whether they will be able to perform the pilgrimage before their visas expire on April 8.

