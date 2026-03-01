Ayatollah Ali Khamenei engaged with over ten African leaders during his tenure

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, met with several African leaders over the years before he was killed during an attack by the US-Israeli forces.

Legit.ng reports that Khamenei confirmed dead following US-Israeli strikes, prompting 40 days of mourning in Iran.,

Khamenei's family members, including his daughter and grandson, were reportedly killed in the same attack.

Protests erupted in Baghdad as demonstrators confronted security forces amid rising tensions following Khamenei's death.

Before his death, Khamene discussed cooperation, shared political views, and how to reduce reliance on Western powers with several African leaders over the years.

According to Africa View Facts, the late Iranian Supreme Leader met with no fewer than ten African leaders.

Khamene's meetings with African leaders

The list of documented meetings Khamene had with African leaders includes:

Algeria - Abdelaziz Bouteflika (2008, 2010)

South Africa - Jacob Zuma (2016)

Benin - Boni Yayi (2012, also AU Chair)

Burundi - Pierre Nkurunziza (2013)

Sudan - Omar al-Bashir (2011)

Zimbabwe - Robert Mugabe (2006)

Nigeria - Muhammadu Buhari (2015)

Ghana - John Dramani Mahama (2016)

Eritrea - Isaias Afwerki (2008)

Djibouti - Ismail Omar Guelleh (2006)

Sheikh Gumi reacts to Iran's Khamenei’s death

Recall that Kaduna-based Islamic scholar Ahmad Gumi reacted to the reported killing of Iran’s Khamenei.

Gumi described the late Iranian leader as “a lucky soul,” stating that he died in what he termed " jihad " while defending oppressed people.

The cleric’s comments have added to growing international reactions following the news of Khamenei’s death, which has drawn attention across political and religious circles globally.

US-Israel attacks on Iran: Nigerian govt reacts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government said it was monitoring the development in the Middle East following the joint military attack against Iran by Israel and the United States in the region.

According to a statement from Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Nigerians living in Iran and its neighbouring Gulf countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Dubai, and others, are to take five precautionary measures.

The Nigerian authority urged its citizens in the affected areas to stay alert and keep their distance from the areas that are considered sensitive or strategic, such as government installations and military bases, which could become targets in further conflicts. In the advisory, non-essential movement should be limited, while public gatherings or demonstrations should be avoided until there is a security improvement.

