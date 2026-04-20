President Donald Trump announced an imminent deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran during a New York Post interview

Trump said a United States delegation, led by Vice President Vance, heads to Islamabad in Pakistan for negotiations

The American President emphasised the significance of the second round of talks with Iran

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

USA - United States President, Donald Trump, said a deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran will be signed “today”, Monday, April 20, 2026, in Pakistan.

Trump said Vice President James David Vance and the US delegation were on their way to Islamabad for the second round of talks.

As reported by Al Jazeera via its X handle @AJEnglish, Trump stated this during an interview with the New York Post on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the Persian government has no plans regarding a new round of talks after the United States seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump, however, said the US team, led by JD Vance, is on its way to Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, for talks.

The Pakistani government has tightened security in Islamabad before the possible talks, locking down parts of the city and deploying 20,000 security personnel.

Reactions to Trump's promise to sign Iran deal

@starfortunate1

He has been saying this several times, and later the deal was disrupted, and another threat words followed…

@oluleke_akinola

Trump is unreliable; he keeps saying anything.

@chantillylacede

Wish he would tell one truth. He doesn’t know where he is with truths and lies. The lies coming from his mouth are infuriating. Have respect for himself and the American people. He’s taking them for stupid fools, and they're not. People have lost respect for him. He’s finished now.

@Tiger20221122

Trump's post seems like the papers of the deal are already signed by Trump and the delegation has landed in Islamabad, just waiting for the iran to arrive and sign

@Olph99

Would be nice. For the sake of all God's children and for the sake of his Sorrowful Passion. We are all the same in his eyes.

@NewsInContext1

Is he worried about the stock market and oil prices again? How long can this boy keep crying wolf? If he is sincere, he would stop his blockade.

@rj3455

U.S. does not want to negotiate with Iran, but it pretends so, whereas #Iran wants to negotiate on its own terms, but does not pretend so. Confusion at its peak World is wasting time in both dogfights. It is wise to leave both of them to their fate and concentrate on work.

Trump threatens to ‘rain hell' on Iran

Recall that President Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran over the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz remained a focal point of global tension and economic concern.

The Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, urged international efforts to de-escalate the Iran conflict in a call with Mark Rutte.

Trump considers 'winding down' Iran war

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Trump hinted at winding down the Iran war as military objectives are reportedly met.

It is understood that the Pentagon is preparing for a potential ground troop deployment and the detention of Iranian soldiers.

White House has already requested an additional $200 billion in funding amid its ongoing battle with Iran, supported by Israel.

Source: Legit.ng