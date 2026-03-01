Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering world news and global affairs.

Tehran, Iran - Multiple Iranian state media have confirmed the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

US President Donald Trump called Khamenei "one of the most evil people in history" and urged Iranians to "take back their country."

Sheikh Gumi, Adamu Garba Omoyele Sowore, and others react to the tense situation in Iran and Gulf states following reported military strikes. Photo credit: @OduduwaR, @adamugarba, @sowore

Source: Twitter

The joint US-Israel strikes on Saturday, February 28, hit targets across Iran, with one killing over 100 girls at an elementary school.

Iran is unleashing fresh attacks after Khamenei’s assassination.

Iran conflict: Prominent Nigerians speak

In light of this development, Legit.ng lists six prominent Nigerians quoted in the media on Iran’s battle with adversaries, from Sheikh Ahmad Gumi to Omoyele Sowore, who have weighed in on the crisis.

1) Gumi reacts to Ali Khamenei’s killing

On Sunday, March 1, Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Ahmad Gumi, reacted to the assassination of Khamenei, describing the late Iranian leader as “a lucky soul” who died defending oppressed people.

Gumi, in a post shared on his official Facebook page, said Khamenei’s death occurred in what he termed “Jihad against killers of innocent children and women in Gaza and elsewhere.”

Gumi wrote:

“A lucky soul, he died in Jihad against the killers of innocent children and women in Gaza and elsewhere."

He added that the late Iranian leader’s blood “will fuel the change in the ummah,” noting that Khamenei “stood firmly for justice and didn’t hide in bunkers.”

2) Primate Ayodele's prophecy on Iran

Primate Ayodele had called on Iran to be watchful of missile attacks.

In his 2025 Warnings To The Nations prophecy book, Ayodele warned that Iran should be “watchful of missile attacks” and that the country could face missile strikes or security threats.

3) Sheikh Zakzaky backs Iran

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the prominent Nigerian Shi’a cleric and leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, in 2925, declared unwavering support for Iran’s right to defend itself amid rising tensions with Israel. Zakzaky condemned what he described as repeated acts of aggression by Israel and stressed that no sovereign nation should be expected to tolerate unprovoked attacks without a response.

Per Blueprint Newspaper, Zakzaky criticised Western governments for their apparent indifference, calling their silence a sign of double standards.

He said:

“When Israel carries out attacks, it is termed self-defence, but when Iran responds, it becomes an offence. This hypocrisy undermines global justice and peace."

The cleric called on Muslim nations and justice-seeking people around the world to stand with Iran against what he called “imperial arrogance.”

Furthermore, he warned that continued Western bias could escalate conflict in the Middle East and embolden further violations of international law.

Source: Legit.ng