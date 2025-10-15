Chinese authorities have detained dozens of pastors from Zion Church in the largest crackdown on underground Christians since 2018

The arrests, which coincide with rising China-U.S. tensions, have drawn international condemnation and sparked concern over religious freedom

Pastor Jin Mingri, the church’s founder, is among those held, facing charges linked to online religious activity under newly tightened regulations

Chinese authorities have detained dozens of pastors affiliated with Zion Church, one of the country’s largest underground Christian networks, in what church representatives and family members described as the most sweeping crackdown on Christians in seven years.

The detentions took place over the weekend and coincided with escalating China-U.S. tensions following Beijing’s expansion of rare earth export controls.

Chinese authorities detained Zion Church pastors in a sweeping crackdown on underground Christianity. Photo credit: Mianlo/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the arrests on Sunday and called for the pastors’ immediate release.

Zion church founder Pastor Jin Mingri held in Beihai

Pastor Jin Mingri, also known as Ezra, was detained at his home in Beihai, a southern Chinese city, on Friday evening, according to his daughter Grace Jin and church spokesperson Sean Long.

Jin, 56, is currently being held at Beihai City No. 2 Detention Centre on suspicion of “illegal use of information networks”, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of seven years.

Long, speaking from his home in the United States, said the charge stemmed from allegations that Jin and other pastors used the internet to disseminate religious content.

“What just happened is part of a new wave of religious persecution this year,” Long stated.

He added that nearly 30 pastors and church members were detained nationwide around the same time, with only five released so far. Approximately 20 remain in custody.

Police in Beihai and China’s Ministry of Public Security did not respond to requests for comment.

Concerns mount over health and legal access

Grace Jin expressed concern over her father’s health, noting his history of diabetes and the lack of access to legal counsel.

“He’s been hospitalised in the past for diabetes. We’re worried since he requires medication,” she said.

“I’ve also been notified that lawyers are not allowed to meet the pastors, so that is very concerning to us.”

The crackdown follows new regulations issued last month by China’s top religious authority, banning unauthorised online preaching and religious training by clergy, as well as prohibiting “foreign collusion”.

President Xi Jinping recently pledged to “implement strict law enforcement” and further the Sinicisation of religion.

Zion church’s growth and government scrutiny

Founded in 2007 by Jin after he left the state-sanctioned Protestant church, Zion Church has grown into a network of roughly 5,000 worshippers across nearly 50 cities.

Long said the church expanded rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic through Zoom sermons and small in-person gatherings.

Jin, a graduate of Peking University, converted to Christianity after witnessing the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

In 2018, authorities shut down Zion Church’s building in Beijing and imposed travel restrictions on Jin, preventing him from visiting his wife and children in the United States.

Earlier this year, police temporarily detained 11 Zion Church pastors, Long said.

Last month, Jin was intercepted by dozens of police officers during a visit to Shanghai and forcibly returned to Beihai, according to Grace Jin and Bob Fu, founder of Christian NGO ChinaAid.

“The key underlying reason is that Zion Church has grown explosively into a well-organised network in recent years, which of course must scare the Communist Party leadership,” Fu remarked.

Official figures indicate that China has over 44 million Christians registered with state-sanctioned churches, predominantly Protestant.

However, tens of millions more are believed to worship in unofficial “house churches” that operate independently of the Communist Party’s oversight.

Legal access denied for detained Christian leaders amid China’s new internet and religion laws. Photo credit: Xi Jinping/X

Source: Getty Images

