Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina has claimed he is in hiding after surviving an alleged assassination plot by military and political figures

His statement follows weeks of youth-led protests and a dramatic power shift within the armed forces

The crisis has plunged the island nation into political turmoil, with opposition leaders calling for impeachment and key allies fleeing abroad

Madagascar’s embattled President Andry Rajoelina has said he is sheltering in a “safe place” following what he described as an attempt on his life, amid escalating unrest and demands for his resignation.

In a live Facebook broadcast to the nation, Rajoelina, 51, alleged that “a group of military personnel and politicians planned to assassinate me”.

He did not disclose his location, although earlier unconfirmed reports suggested he may have fled the country aboard a French military aircraft.

The statement came after two weeks of nationwide protests, largely led by young demonstrators known as “Gen Z Mada”, who have called for the president to step down. Rajoelina’s efforts to appease the movement, including sacking his entire government, failed to quell the unrest.

Madagascar protests escalate amid power cuts

The protests, which began in response to repeated water and electricity outages, quickly evolved into broader expressions of frustration over unemployment, corruption, and the rising cost of living.

According to United Nations figures, at least 22 people were killed and over 100 injured in the early days of the demonstrations, though the government has disputed these numbers.

Eyewitnesses reported that security forces fired live ammunition at protesters. In one tragic incident, a newborn baby reportedly died from smoke inhalation after exposure to tear gas.

Despite Madagascar’s wealth of natural resources, the World Bank estimates that around 75% of the population lives below the poverty line.

Data from the International Monetary Fund indicates that only about one-third of citizens have access to electricity.

Army unit CAPSAT declares control over armed forces

Over the weekend, CAPSAT, a powerful military unit that played a key role in Rajoelina’s rise to power in 2009, declared itself in command of all armed forces. Some of its officers were seen joining demonstrators in the capital, Antananarivo.

Following a meeting of military commanders on Monday, CAPSAT installed Gen Demosthene Pikulas as the new Chief of Army Staff.

Pikulas later assured the public that the security forces were united in their efforts to maintain order.

By Monday evening, the general was reportedly at the state television headquarters attempting to resolve the crisis, according to a statement from the presidency.

Rajoelina’s address to the nation had been delayed several times that day, as soldiers threatened to seize the broadcaster’s facilities.

Opposition party TIM pushes for impeachment

A senior figure in Madagascar’s largest opposition party, TIM, told the BBC that the country was now effectively under the control of the CAPSAT unit. The party has announced plans to initiate impeachment proceedings against Rajoelina for “abandonment of post”.

Several members of the president’s inner circle have reportedly fled to Mauritius, including former Prime Minister Christian Ntsay and businessman Maminiaina Ravatomanga.

Rajoelina’s political legacy under fire

Rajoelina first came to power in 2009 following mass protests that ousted then-President Marc Ravalomanana.

At just 34 years old, he became Africa’s youngest leader, serving until 2014 and returning to office after winning the 2018 election.

Born into wealth, Rajoelina built a career as a DJ and entrepreneur before entering politics, founding a radio station and an advertising firm.

His youthful image and sharp suits once appealed to many, but his administration has since been plagued by allegations of cronyism and entrenched corruption.

In his broadcast, Rajoelina said:

“Since 25 September, there have been attempts on my life and coup attempts. A group of military personnel and politicians planned to assassinate me. I was forced to find a safe place to protect my life. There is only one way to resolve these issues; that is to respect the constitution in force in the country.”

French president announces economic deals with Madagascar

