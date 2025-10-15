Colonel Michael Randrianirina of CAPSAT declares military control, suspends key democratic institutions, and promises elections within two years

Thousands of citizens celebrate in Antananarivo after weeks of youth-led protests over corruption, joblessness, and power shortages

President Andry Rajoelina retreats to a “safe place” after alleging an assassination attempt, as lawmakers move to impeach him

An elite military unit in Madagascar has announced that it has taken control of the country, marking a major moment and shift in the small island’s already volatile political landscape.

The move comes after weeks of intense protests led by young citizens demanding reforms and better living conditions.

Youth protesters march through Antananarivo demanding change and better living conditions. Photo: Getty

Madagascar military takes power amid protests

Addressing the nation outside the presidential palace in Antananarivo on Tuesday, Col Michael Randrianirina, head of the powerful CAPSAT military unit, declared that the army had seized power from President Andry Rajoelina.

According to BBC, he said a transitional government would be formed, with plans to organize elections within two years. Key democratic institutions, including the electoral commission, have been suspended.

According to Col Randrianirina, members of the youth movement would have a role in the new administration since “the movement was created in the streets so we have to respect their demands.”

Thousands of people gathered in the capital to celebrate what they described as the end of Rajoelina’s rule, waving national flags and chanting military slogans.

The constitutional court has named Col Randrianirina as the new leader, though the president’s office has rejected the military’s claim, describing it as an “attempted coup d’etat.”

Rajoelina’s current location remains unclear, but he has said he is in a “safe place” after surviving what he called an assassination attempt by “military personnel and politicians.”

CAPSAT has denied any involvement in such an incident, while unconfirmed reports suggest he may have been flown out of the country aboard a French military aircraft.

Crowds celebrate the military’s declaration of power as the president flees the country. Photo: Getty

The United States has urged all parties to seek a peaceful resolution consistent with constitutional principles.

The African Union also issued a warning to soldiers against interfering in political affairs, stating that it would not recognize any unconstitutional transfer of power.

The turmoil began more than two weeks ago when young people took to the streets over severe water and electricity shortages.

The protests quickly grew into a broader movement against unemployment, corruption, and rising prices. At least 22 people have been killed and over 100 injured in clashes, according to UN estimates, though the government disputes those figures.

Rajoelina impeached as political crisis deepens

Rajoelina, who first came to power in 2009 with the backing of the same military unit that has now turned against him, was once viewed as a youthful reformer.

However, growing public anger over governance failures and allegations of cronyism eroded his popularity.

Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to impeach him on Tuesday, a move he has dismissed as “null and void.”

Madagascar, home to about 30 million people, has endured repeated cycles of political instability. The World Bank estimates that three-quarters of its population live below the poverty line, a statistic that continues to fuel widespread frustration and unrest.

