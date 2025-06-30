Air India Flight 171 was airborne for less than 40 seconds before it plunged into a densely-populated neighbourhood in Ahmedabad

Investigators now face the grim task of sifting through the wreckage and decoding the cockpit voice and flight data recorders of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner to piece together what went catastrophically wrong

Ahmedabad, India - A tragic Air India AI171 crash near Ahmedabad brought a chilling phrase to the world’s attention.

As reported by the Guardian UK, “Mayday, mayday,” was the final radio message sent by Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot of the Air India 171 flight bound for London, moments before it crashed to the ground, killing more than 270 people.

Captain Sabharwal issued a “Mayday” call to the air traffic controller, declaring a full emergency, but the plane went down seconds later. Photos credit: Sam PANTHAKY

May Day in airlines

In aviation, “Mayday” is the most urgent international distress signal, reserved for life-threatening emergencies, like catastrophic failures or sudden loss of control, when immediate help is needed.

The word comes from the French ‘m’aider’ (“help me”) and is recognised worldwide.

The credit for its implementation goes to Frederick Stanley Mockford, a senior radio officer at London’s Croydon Airport. The term was chosen because of its distinctive sound and clarity, making it easily recognizable over radio transmissions.

When a pilot says “Mayday” three times, all air traffic control resources instantly focus on the distressed flight, launching rescue and emergency response.

Mayday is not for minor issues like turbulence or single-engine failure in a twin-engine plane.

Key aspects of the Mayday distress call

Emergency situations: The declaration of "Mayday" is reserved for situations where the safety of the aircraft, vessel, crew, or passengers is severely compromised, necessitating immediate action to prevent further escalation or potential loss of life. Such scenarios may include engine failures, severe weather encounters, structural malfunctions, or medical emergencies aboard the aircraft or vessel. Universal recognition: "Mayday" is universally acknowledged as the distress signal of utmost urgency across the aviation and maritime domains. Its standardized usage ensures a swift and effective response from relevant authorities and nearby vessels or aircraft in an emergency. Priority response: Upon receiving a "Mayday" distress call, air traffic controllers, search and rescue (SAR) teams, and other relevant authorities prioritise the coordination of rescue efforts and provide necessary support to the distressed aircraft or vessel. A prompt and coordinated response is imperative to mitigate risks and ensure the safety of those involved. Radio communication: The distress call of "Mayday" is transmitted via radio communication on dedicated emergency frequencies, enabling pilots or mariners to alert air traffic control (ATC), maritime authorities, or nearby vessels of the urgent situation. Using standardised distress procedures ensures clarity and comprehension amidst the chaos of an emergency.

As authorities probe the Air India tragedy, human error remains a leading cause of air accidents.. Photos credit: @narendramodi

Source: Twitter

Air India CEO speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the chief executive officer (CEO) of Air India, Campbell Wilson, shared new insights about the pilots of the crashed Boeing Dreamliner.

In a letter to the victims' families, Wilson stated that Captain Sabharwal was highly-experienced.

Wilson disclosed that the late captain logged over 10,000 hours of flying, and his co-pilot had 3400 hours of flying experience.

