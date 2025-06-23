The CEO of Air India, Campbell Wilson, has shared more details about the two pilots who captained its crashed plane

The Boeing Dreamliner, which crashed and killed 241 people on board, was on its way to London Gatwick Airport on Thursday, June 12

A letter he wrote to customers of the airline indicates that the two pilots have more experience than previously reported

The CEO of Air India, Campbell Wilson, shared new insights about the pilots of the crashed Boeing Dreamliner, which killed 241 people on board.

The letter indicated that the two pilots, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and Clive Kunder, were more experienced than previously reported in the media.

In the letter which consoled with families that lost loved ones in the air crash, Wilson stated that Captain Sumeet Sabharwal was highly experienced.

He said the late captain logged over 10,000 hours of flying, and his copilot had 3400 hours of flying experience.

"Our Crew: The flight was led by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a highly experienced pilot and trainer with over 10,000 hours flying widebody aircraft. First Officer Clive Kunder, had over 3,400 hours of flying experience."

Previously, it was reported that the two pilots had 8,200 and 1100 hours of flying experience, respectively.

Air India is conducting fresh safety checks

According to the letter, the Indian airline is conducting fresh checks on its fleet to make sure that the safety of passengers is guaranteed.

The CEO said:

"Arising from this tragedy, and as directed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on June 14, 2025, we have been conducting thorough safety inspections on our 33 Boeing 787 aircraft. So far, inspections have been completed on 26 and these have been cleared for service. The remaining aircraft are currently in planned maintenance and will have these additional checks done before being released into service. Following the review, the DGCA has confirmed that our Boeing 787 fleet and maintenance processes fully meet safety standards."

He noted that the step the airline was taking was to build the confidence of the flying public rising from the tragic crash that happened at Ahmedabad.

He said:

"As a confidence-building measure, we have elected to continue enhanced pre-flight safety checks on our Boeing 787 fleet and, as an added measure, our Boeing 777 aircraft, for the time being. Given the time these additional checks will consume and the potential impact on schedules, we have decided to reduce our international widebody flights by around 15% starting June 20, 2025 through to at least mid-July. This will also allow us to have more backup aircraft ready to handle any unexpected issues."

