London-Bound Airplane Carrying 200 Passengers Crashes After Take-Off
- A London-bound Air India flight has crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, western India, with more than 200 passengers onboard
- Tracking data indicates the aircraft lost signal at just 625 feet, moments after departure
- Authorities have mobilised emergency response teams as reports suggest the plane came down in a residential area
A London-bound Air India flight crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, western India, with more than 200 passengers onboard.
The incident has sent shockwaves across the aviation industry, prompting swift emergency responses, BBC confirmed.
Air India confirms incident involving flight AI171
Air India confirmed the crash, stating, "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today."
The airline has yet to release further details on the circumstances surrounding the crash or the condition of those onboard.
Tracking data shows last signal at 625 feet
Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 reported that the aircraft’s last recorded signal was received at an altitude of 625 feet (190m), "just seconds after take-off."
This data suggests the plane encountered difficulties almost immediately after departing Ahmedabad’s airport.
Plane crashed in residential area
Early reports indicate that the aircraft came down in a residential area. Details on casualties among passengers and local residents remain unclear, with emergency teams working rapidly to assess the situation and provide aid.
Indian aviation minister expresses shock
India’s Aviation Minister, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, reacted to the crash, saying he was "shocked and devastated." He pledged swift government action to address the emergency.
Government on highest alert, rescue efforts underway
Minister Naidu reaffirmed the government's commitment to managing the crisis, stating, "We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action."
He added that rescue teams had been mobilised and efforts were underway to provide medical aid and relief support to those affected.
"My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families," he said.
Authorities continue to assess the situation, with updates expected as rescue operations progress.
