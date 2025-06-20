Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

Karmiel, Israel - Amid a conflict, nearly two dozen people were wounded in parts of Israel on Friday, June 20, after Iran unleashed a fresh barrage of missiles.

Emergency services noted the figure.

Friday’s missile strike marks one of the most intense direct confrontations between Iran and Israel in recent years.

As reported by CNN, Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) disclosed that at least 23 people were injured.

The MDA added stated that a 16-year-old boy, and two men aged 54 and 40, were among those seriously injured with shrapnel.

Woman dies amid Iran missiles

In the northern city of Karmiel, a 51-year-old woman collapsed and died after suffering a heart attack while inside a shelter.

The Times of Israel also noted the attack.

Eyewitnesses and paramedics described scenes of people bleeding in the streets.

Social media captured rising smoke plumes, broken glass, and stunned civilians reacting to the aftermath.

Ahmed Zidan, an eyewitness, said:

“We heard a very loud noise and felt a blast wave. When I exited the shelter, I saw that the windows in my house were shattered, and there was a lot of broken glass."

Zidan added:

“I saw heavy smoke and massive destruction in the building near the parking area that was hit by the rocket."

Per a spokesperson for the country’s revolutionary guard, Iran said the latest attack targeted “military objectives, defence industries, and command centers” in Israel.

The video of Iran's latest attack on Israel can be viewed below:

As tensions escalate in the Middle East, both sides show little sign of de-escalating. Friday’s missile strike marks one of the most intense direct confrontations between Iran and Israel in recent years, signaling the potential for broader regional conflict.

