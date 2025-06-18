Israel-Iran war rages as two ballistic missiles were reportedly launched at Israel in Iran's latest attack

The first salvo reportedly involved roughly 15 missiles, while the second involved about 10

The escalation between Israel and Iran has raised many important questions about a region already facing crises on multiple fronts

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

Jerusalem, Israel - Iran has said it fired Sejjil-2 solid-fueled medium-range ballistic missiles toward Israel.

As reported by CNN, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated this in a statement on Wednesday, June 18.

Iran strikes back at Israel as Benjamin Netanyahu and Ali Khamenei face off. Photo credits: @TheOnion, @Khamenei_m

Source: Twitter

Iran strikes Israel again amid war

Legit.ng reports that Iran has fired approximately 400 ballistic missiles and 1,000 drones at Israel since the conflict between the two nations reached new worrying heights on Friday, June 13.

The statement said:

“The twelfth wave of the True Promise3 has begun with the launch of super-heavy, long-range, Sejjil-2 missiles."

Legit.ng cannot independently verify the claim.

Iran pierces through Israel’s air defence systems

Iran allegedly fired two waves of ballistic missiles at Israel overnight Tuesday, June 17, with the first barrage beginning around 12:40 a.m. and the second approximately 40 minutes later, as sirens sounded across central Israel and parts of Judea and Samaria.

The first salvo reportedly involved roughly 15 missiles, while the second involved about 10.

Iran launches missiles at Israel as the country’s leader Ali Khamenei rejects call to surrender. Photo credit: @Caitlyn_Jenner

Source: Twitter

Most of the missiles were intercepted, but at least one impacted central Israel, igniting a fire in a parking lot and damaging several vehicles. Firefighters responded to the blaze, though it remained unclear whether the fire was caused by a direct hit or debris from an interception.

A video of Iran's newly-used Sejjil ballistic missile can be seen below:

There were no reports of injuries from either barrage as of Wednesday morning, June 18. Material damage was limited, with the most significant incident being the fire in the central Israel parking lot.

Legit.ng reports that Israel’s escalating attacks have killed more than 240 people, including 70 women and children, in Iran. In retaliation, Iran has fired dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones, killing at least 24 people in Israel, wounding hundreds and forcing Israelis across the country to take cover in bomb shelters.

Following the calls by the United States (US) for Iran to surrender, the warring country's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, rejected them and warned that any military involvement by the Americans would cause “irreparable damage to them.”

Read more on Israel vs Iran:

Israel vs Iran: Airlines halt flights

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that global airlines cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran and other Middle East destinations, or rerouted planes, as airspaces shut following Israeli strikes on Iran.

Israel, Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Syria closed their airspaces after Israel hit military and nuclear facilities in Iran. Israel said Tehran launched drones in retaliation.

Air India's New Delhi-Vienna and Mumbai-London flights were about to enter Iranian airspace when Israel launched its attack, forcing the planes to turn back to their origin, according to aircraft tracker Flight Aware.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng