Indian Plane Crash: British Govt Under Fire, "Key Concerns"
- A tragic Air India crash near Ahmedabad, located in the western Indian state of Gujarat, claimed the lives of over 200 people
- The Air India flight accident, which happened on Thursday, June 12, 2025, is one of the worst aviation disasters in the history of India
- Families are calling for urgent action to support mourners still waiting for their loved ones' bodies
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.
Ahmedabad, India - Families of British victims of the Air India plane crash are experiencing "pain and frustration".
As reported recently by Sky News, the resentment emanated from delays in identifying and repatriating their loved ones.
British Air India crash victims' families lament
The Independent also noted the grieving families' grievance.
Legit.ng recalls that a Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off on Thursday, June 12, marking one of the deadliest plane accidents in the world.
The aircraft crashed into a medical college hostel in a residential area of Ahmedabad, India, killing 241 of the 242 people on board.
Flight data from Flightradar24 showed that the Dreamliner climbed to 625 feet. Moments before the plane crashed, the pilot made a distress call: “Thrust not achieved … falling … Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!”
A closed-circuit television (CCTV) video clip showed the plane begin to descend about 17 seconds after takeoff.
Among the deceased, 52 were British nationals. The sole survivor was Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.
Relatives of Akeel Nanabawa, his wife Hannaa Vorajee and their four-year-old daughter Sara Nanabawa, who died in the crash, said they felt “utterly abandoned” by the United Kingdom (UK) government and called for more support on the ground in India.
The families listed a number of what they called "key concerns", including a "lack of transparency and oversight in the identification and handling of remains". Also, they requested financial support.
Indian plane crash families desperate
Legit.ng understands that families are desperate for regular communication and updates.
Rashid Hora has lost three family members, including his four-year-old niece, all British nationals from Gloucester.
A pained Hora told Sky News:
"Victims' families need confirmation, you've taken our DNA and how many have been matched, how many bodies have you identified? Tell us.
"It's now over 48 hours and we have no information. Will they give us a body when it's decomposed, or give us someone else's body?
"If they cannot cope, they should get some help from somewhere else."
Families have camped at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad for days providing DNA samples, which are being matched and it is painstakingly slow.
Plane crash: Ex-Indian state minister dies
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani died in the Air India flight crash.
Gujarat BJP president CR Patil disclosed that Vijay Rupani was among the victims of the tragic plane crash that has caught the attention of the world.
Subsequently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Rupani's relatives and remembered him as a humble and hardworking leader.
