On Monday, June 9, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, pilot-in-charge of Air India flight 171, made a heartfelt promise to his father

However, the 56-year-old would be unable to keep the promise as he lost his life in the ill-fated flight, which killed more than 240 people, including 11 children

A man who visited the late pilot's grieving father recounted his last promise, and it made netizens emotional

Shiv Sena MLA from Maharashtra, Dilip Lande, who visited Pushkaraj, the father of the late Air India pilot, has shared the promise that the deceased made to his dad three days before the crash.

Tributes have poured in from around the world for Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, with 8,200 hours of flying experience, who was in charge of the deadly Air India flight 171 that crashed into a medical college on Thursday, June 12.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal had promised to take care of his father on a full-time basis. Photo Credit: India Today, Shubhendu Kumar, Reuters

Source: Facebook

India Today reported the pilot's last promise to his 88-year-old father, as recalled by Lande.

“I didn’t know how to even begin a conversation. His father couldn't say a word. His eyes were filled with tears.

"He told me Sumeet had spoken to him just three days ago, saying he wanted to leave flying and come home to care for him," Lande said.

Unfortunately, the late pilot did not live to fulfil the promise. Legit.ng learnt that Sumeet lived with his father in the Powai area in Mumbai, India.

Netizens mourned the pilot's death after the news of his last promise to his grieving father.

The pilot had promised to quit his flying job. Photo Credit: Shubhendu Kumar, The Times of India

Source: Facebook

People mourn Captain Sumeet Sabharwal

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the death of Captain Sumeet below:

Kuldeep Singh said:

"Deeply saddened to hear this fatal air crash accident , which took many precious lives of the citizens of different states of world ....What was the reason of this accident ....but is a shocking for every human being and big loss of human lives together unexpected .....sudden lives were lost badly .....It has put a big impact ...on my heart...and soul.......by loosing too much innocent precious lives."

Paramjeet Singh Garcha said:

"Life is unpredictable. Nobody knows what kind of situation we are going to combat in the next moment and what has been written by Him in one's destiny."

Jasmine Rodrigues said:

"Very sad indeed with the incident of the plane crash.Tears in my eyes when I see and read the messages which the passenger's spoke before the crash.

"No more words to say, but only prayers for their families to give them strength and courage."

Koushik Ghosh said:

"This is not acceptable God....!!! The one who is going to sacrifice his job just to take of his father as he is unmarried and his father is above 95.....!!! The Great human being....!!! Your soul will never be fade the Hero...!!!"

Shridhar Rao Kalyani said:

"But destiny decided otherwise! Nothing happens in the world without an unknown powers decides human beings fate! May u attain Sadgathi Capt. Sabhrwal,n may God give strength to the bereaved family members!My heartfelt condolences."

Baishali Dhar said:

"Life is really unpredictable...Man proposes God disposes. The Great thinking he had but everything is beyond our thinking...RIP."

Late pilot's father pays final tribute

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the father of the late pilot of the Air India flight 171 had paid an emotional tribute to his son outside their residence.

The 88-year-old man had tears in his eyes as he said his final goodbye to the 55-year-old, who had promised to take care of him after quitting his pilot job.

The late pilot had 8,200 hours of flying experience before the ill-fated crash, which claimed his life and the lives of 240 other people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng