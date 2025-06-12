A brief video captured the moment a London-bound passenger aircraft appeared to be consumed in a large fireball as it crashed shortly after takeoff in India on Thursday, June 12

The plane was headed for Gatwick, south of London, Air India said, while police stated that it crashed in a residential area near the airport

Taken from a building near the runway, harrowing footage shows the aircraft crashing in a residential area just seconds after taking off

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering humanitarian issues worldwide.

Ahmedabad, India - The news of the crash of an Air India flight to London Gatwick shortly after taking off from the city of Ahmedabad in India's Gujarat state, has dominated headlines.

Legit.ng reports that the flight, a scheduled international passenger operated by Air India, crashed about 30 seconds after takeoff into the Meghani Nagar neighbourhood, just beyond the airport perimeter on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

CCTV footage shows moment Air India plane crashes in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12. Photos credit: @JackStr42679640

Source: Twitter

Air India plane crash

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was flying from Ahmedabad Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, to London Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom (UK) and was conveying 242 people.

Per Air India, there were 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian on the Gatwick Airport-bound flight.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage captured a chilling new angle of the Air India crash that killed over 200 people.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is seen taking off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport before losing power and plummeting into a Medical College, erupting into a massive fireball. The London-bound flight had 244 people onboard.

It is believed that just one person survived the plane crash, according to the BBC.

Authorities are investigating what caused the fatal crash.

Many people from across the world have sent their condolences.

The trending video of the plane crash can be seen below:

Lucky British survivor in India plane crash

A British man has walked away from the wreckage of the Air India crash that killed at least 200 people in an extraordinary tale of survival.

Vishwashkumar Ramesh was in seat 11A on the London-bound Boeing 787-8 flight when it crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, western India.

RT also confirmed the development.

Ramesh's brother, Nayan Kumar Ramesh, told BBC Vishwashkumar "has no idea how he survived" and escaped the plane as the only survivor.

Indian coastguard medical team with ambulance and its surgeon commander at the crash site near BJ Medical College hostel. Photo credit: @DefencePRO_Guj

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that there is a disturbing increase in the number of devastating news reports of global plane crashes. However, not all crashes or reported events are on commercial airlines carrying a large amount of passengers.

UK PM reacts to Air India crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that UK prime minister (PM) Keir Starmer expressed deep concern over the tragic crash of a London-bound Air India flight in Ahmedabad, India.

Starmer said he is being “kept updated as the situation develops”.

Describing the accident as a “deeply distressing time,” Starmer expressed solidarity with the victims and their families. The Labour Party leader also expressed deep sorrow over the crash that involved several British nationals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng