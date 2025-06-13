A devastating Air India plane crash has claimed the lives of nearly all 242 passengers and crew, with only one confirmed survivor

Among the victims were families returning home, dedicated professionals, and community members whose loss has left loved ones in mourning

Tributes have poured in from across the world as communities grapple with the enormity of this tragedy

Almost all those on board Air India Flight, which was bound for London Gatwick Airport, have lost their lives following the crash in western India.

The airline confirmed there were 242 passengers and crew on board, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian.

At least eight local residents—four of whom were medical students—also died when the aircraft came down in Ahmedabad.

The sole known survivor, British national Vishwashkumar Ramesh, was treated in hospital for injuries.

Here are the victims confirmed by the BBC so far:

Gloucester family: Akeel Nanabawa, Hannaa Vorajee, and Sara Nanabawa

Three British nationals who lost their lives were a family from Gloucester.

- Akeel Nanabawa, his wife Hannaa Vorajee, and their four-year-old daughter Sara Nanabawa were on board the flight.

- Their family released a statement expressing their devastation and heartbreak over the tragedy.

- Imam Abdullah paid tribute, describing their generosity, warmth, and joyful spirit.

London family: Adam and Hasina Taju, and Their Son-in-Law, Altafhusen Patel

- Adam Taju, 72, and his wife Hasina, 70, were returning to London with their 51-year-old son-in-law, Altafhusen Patel.

- Their granddaughter, Ammaarah Taju, spoke of her disbelief at the devastating loss.

British couple: Fiongal and Jamie Greenlaw-Meek

- The married couple, who ran a wellness centre in London, shared a video on Instagram before boarding the flight in Ahmedabad.

- The footage showed them joking and laughing about their trip.

London family: Javed, Mariam, Zayn, and Amani Syed

- Javed Syed, his wife Mariam, and their two young children were returning from a holiday in India.

- Mariam worked at Harrods, while Javed worked at a hotel in west London.

British passenger: Ajay Kumar Ramesh

- Ajay Kumar Ramesh was seated alongside his brother, the crash’s sole survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh.

- His cousin shared that Vishwashkumar had called his family to say he was "fine," but was unaware of Ajay’s fate.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister: Vijay Rupani

- Vijay Rupani, ex-chief minister of Gujarat, was among the victims.

- He served in office from 2016 to 2021 and was a member of the BJP party.

Cabin crew member: Singson

- Singson, a member of the flight’s cabin crew, was confirmed as deceased by her family.

- Her cousin described her as the sole breadwinner, supporting her mother and brother.

Wellingborough family: Raxa and Rudra Modha

- Raxa Modha and her two-year-old grandson Rudra were travelling back to England for a memorial service for Raxa’s late husband.

Derby Consultant Radiologist: Dr Prateek Joshi and his family

- Dr Joshi, his wife Komi Vyas, and their three children—Nakul and Pradyut (five-year-old twins) and Miraya (eight years old)—were among the victims.

- He was described by colleagues as "full of joy" and "radiating positivity."

North-West London family

- Hemaxi Shantilal and Girish Lagli were travelling with their young children, Aadiv and Taksvi.

