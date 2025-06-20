A tragic Air India crash around Ahmedabad, located in the Western Indian state of Gujarat, claimed the lives of 241 people

The unfortunate accident that occurred on Thursday, June 12, is one of the worst aviation disasters in India

The only survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who managed to escape with injuries, is a fan of the 2015/16 EPL champions, Leicester City

Indian authorities have confirmed that the two black boxes of the Air India airliner that crashed on Thursday, June 12, 2025, have been recovered.

An investigation has commenced to find out the cause of the plane crash that killed 230 passengers and 12 crew members, with just one survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

Ramesh, who is a British citizen, attended his brother's funeral in the coastal town of Diu, Western India.

Forensic experts and DGCA officials are searching for evidence at the Air India Plane crash site in Ahmedabad, India, which was bound for London. Photo by: Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times.

Source: Getty Images

The CEO of Air India, Campbell Wilson, said the airline is committed to full cooperation with those working on the ground and to the investigations.

How Ramesh escaped Air India crash

British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh explained that he managed to squeeze himself through the emergency exit from seat 11A.

According to Metro News, the 40-year-old was filmed limping on the street in a blood-stained shirt with bruises on his face after walking from the wreckage as flames engulfed the crash site.

He described how the lights on board began to flicker just seconds after the plane took off. He said via Reuters:

"I don't believe how I managed to survive. For some time, I thought I was also going to die.

"It was in front of my eyes that the air hostess and others died.

"The side of the plane I was in landed on the ground. I could see that there was space outside the aircraft, which led me to break my side of the door and escape."

Neighbors gather to pay tribute to Sumeet Sabharwal, who died in an Air India plane crash after takeoff at Ahmedabad Sardar Vallabhai Patel airport. Photo by: Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/LightRocket.

Source: Getty Images

X user links survival to ex-PL winner

A X user revealed that the sole survivor resides in Leicester, the East Midlands region of England.

He said Vishwash Kumar Ramesh had bought a ticket ahead of the 2025/26 EFL Championship. He wrote:

"Only survivor of Air India crash is a bloke from Leicester who has a LCFC season ticket. Great stuff #FoxesNeverQuit."

Legit.ng compiled reaction that trailed the comments.

@OhffsRyan said:

"He was #Fearless."

@marcuspolo1981 wrote:

"Happy to take season ticket if going?"

@LCFC_Chris added:

"Heard he was from leicester, does he actually have an st??"

@kentpalace said:

"There was me thinking he was the luckiest man on earth. Maybe not."

@KZYKC1 wrote:

"Apparently he jumped through an emergency exit when the plane was still airborne, he surely never quit 👏."

@Tippy_Tramba added:

"He’s one of our own. #TheGreatEscape #foxesneverquit #fearless."

@Jaseafcx said:

"Great stuff? 🤣

"Your club doesn’t exactly have a great track record with surviving air crashes, either. Foxes may quit after all."

Airplane carrying 200 passengers crashes

Legit.ng earlier reported that A London-bound Air India flight crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, western India, with more than 200 passengers onboard.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the aviation industry, prompting swift emergency responses.

Air India confirmed the crash, stating, "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng