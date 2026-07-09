Prophet Israel Oladele has finally broken his silence over an alleged death prophecy about Sam Larry

The cleric addressed the claim with a strong message to the public, distancing himself from the viral prophecy

The alleged prophecy had surfaced online days after Sam Larry was involved in a road accident that reportedly claimed the life of his bouncer

Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe, the founder and spiritual leader of Genesis Global Ministry, headquartered in Lagos, has issued a bold statement denying claims that he prophesied the death of socialite and music promoter Samson Eletu, aka Sam Larry.

In a public notice dated July 7, 2026, titled “Clarification on False Claims of a Prophecy Concerning Sam Larry,” the cleric, through his ministry, described the circulating reports as misleading as he urged the public to disregard them.

Prophet addresses claims he shared death prophecy about Sam Larry during live session. Credit: samlarry

Source: Instagram

"We state unequivocally that Prophet Israel Genesis did not, at any time, issue such a prophecy or mention Sam Larry by name in connection with any revelation of death,” the statement read.

“No such statement exists in any of his recorded messages, sermons, or public engagements.”

The clarification comes amid viral reports alleging that the prophet, during a live session, had foreseen the death of Sam Larry, who is a close associate of singer Naira Marley.

The ministry emphasised that while Prophet Ogundipe occasionally shared visions concerning death or impending danger, it is his established practice to withhold the identities of individuals involved and instead call for prayer and divine intervention.

People react as Prophet Oladele debunks death prophecy about Sam Larry. Credit: samlarry

Source: UGC

The statement further explained:

“This approach is deliberate and rooted in responsibility. Prophetic revelation, as practiced in his ministry, is not intended to sow fear, cause panic, or defame any individual, but to point people toward prayer and divine intervention.”

A video of Prophet Oladele also addressing the alleged prophecy during a service was also shared online.

The alleged prophecy attributed to the cleric emerged online after Sam Larry was involved in a car crash on the Lagos-Calabar coastal road, which reportedly claimed the life of his bouncer.

As of the time this report was published, Sam Larry's team or family has yet to issue any statement regarding the incident.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Traffic Management (LASTMA) shared details about an accident on the Lagos-Calabar coastal road.

The Facebook video of Prophet Oladele reacting to an alleged prophecy about Sam Larry is below:

Reactions as Prophet Oladele debunks prophecy

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Ajulo Oba SunnyteeDspraypainter said:

"Nigeria pastor and seeing death Them no they see better things."

Akande Bolaji commented:

"No one can take the dead made for someone else my time is my time while your time is yours. everybody should no that our God so perfect and superior than human imagination God doesn't make mistake everybody has destination."

Femi said:

"But sentiment apart, there's prophecy and it works for those who believe, ignoring prophecy is disastrous, better you never heard it."

Sam Larry's last post amid viral report

Legit.ng reported that following the reports of Sam Larry's car crash, netizens flooded the socialite's Instagram page, reacting to his last post

The post included pictures of himself, singer Naira Marley, and some friends in suits as they posed for the camera.

Reacting, someone said,

"Get well soon, Larry! May the good lord perfect ur healing, aamin."

Source: Legit.ng