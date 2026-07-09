Power outages have affected parts of some states after two transmission lines failed and flooding damaged electricity infrastructure

EKEDC said the transmission line faults reduced power supply in Lagos, forcing load shedding in several communities

IBEDC blamed flooding for outages in parts of Osun as efforts are underway to restore power as quickly as possible

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Residents in parts of Lagos State are facing electricity outages following the failure of two major transmission lines, a development that has significantly reduced power allocation to the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC).

In a notice issued on Sunday, EKEDC said the disruption was caused by the shutdown of the Oshogbo-Ikeja 330kV transmission line and the Benin-Egbin 330kV transmission line.

Blackout: Massive Power Outage Across 2 States as DisCos List Causes and Affcted Areas

Source: UGC

The company explained that the reduced power supply from the national grid had made load shedding unavoidable across some of its business units.

The distribution company said it was working closely with the national grid operator to restore normal electricity supply as soon as the affected transmission lines are returned to service.

Although no timeline was provided for repairs, EKEDC assured customers that efforts were ongoing to normalise supply as quickly as possible.

The latest development comes just days after the Transmission Company of Nigeria declared force majeure on the Oworonshoki 132/33kV and Lekki 330/132kV transmission substations due to severe flooding, which has continued to affect electricity distribution in several parts of Lagos.

Residents lament prolonged power outages

The ongoing disruptions have left many communities without electricity for days. Areas affected include Chevy View Estate, Chevron Drive, Agungi, Alpha Beach, Ikate, Elegushi, Carlton Gate, Kusenla, Victory Park Estate, Oniru, Maroko, Muri Okunola, Ajose Adeogun, Ligali Ayorinde, part of Aboyade Cole, Morinho Drive, Landmark Road, Igbo Efon, Lekki Tollgate 2, Igbokusu, Gbangbala, Platinum Way, Jakande/Coastal Road, OADC/Mayegun, Ajiran, Chevron Alternative Area and Osapa London.

Residents in locations such as Lekki, Agbara and Festac have appealed for a swift restoration of electricity. One Festac resident, Isi Okwuadi, said the community had been without power for four consecutive days, making it difficult for residents to pump water and carry out basic household activities.

Responding to complaints, EKEDC attributed the outage to reduced power allocation from the national grid and reiterated that normal supply would be restored once grid conditions improve.

Flooding knocks out power supply in parts of Osun

In Osun State, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) reported that flooding at the Ilerin Injection Substation, triggered by a heavy windstorm, had disrupted electricity supply to several communities.

Blackout: Massive Power Outage Across 2 States as DisCos List Causes and Affcted Areas

Source: Getty Images

According to the company, the incident affected the Isare 11kV, Irogbo 11kV and Mount Carmel 11kV feeders, resulting in power outages in Ifewara, Iwara, Bolorunduro, Irogbo, Ayeso, Odo-Oro, Wesley, Express Area, Ilerin, Irojo, Olomilagbala, Iwikun, Isare and neighbouring communities.

IBEDC said its technical team had commenced work to restore electricity to the affected areas and apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused by the disruption.

Source: Legit.ng