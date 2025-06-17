The Russia and Ukraine war has recorded fresh deaths of at least 15 people, while over hundreds were reportedly injured

This is as Russia launches e a fresh attack using missile and drones on Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine in the early hours of Tuesday, June 17

Authorities have said the death toll could increase as rescue operations and security agencies have continued to search for victims under the rubble

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has entered a new chapter as Russia launched a massive missile and drone attacks on Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, in the early hours of Tuesday, June 17, resulting in at least 15 deaths and 156 injuries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the attack as "one of the most horrific" on Kyiv since the full-scale war began in spring 2022. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue workers search for survivors.

Russia attacks Ukraine in the early hour of Tuesday Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Casualties of Russia attacks in Ukraine

The Guardian reported that a nine-story Soviet-era apartment block in western Kyiv suffered significant damage from an apparent direct missile hit, with part of the building collapsing and leaving a massive hole.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, 30 apartments were destroyed in the strike, and there are concerns that people may be trapped under the rubble. "We can't exclude that the number of dead may rise," Klitschko said, as hundreds of rescue workers worked to clear the rubble and rescue those stuck in neighboring apartments.

The attack also caused damage to nearby shops and buildings, with smashed windows and debris scattered across the area. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko described the destruction, saying, "A ballistic missile had a direct hit on a nine-story apartment building, a section is destroyed, and is destroyed right down to the basement." The minister's words paint a grim picture of the attack's impact.

How Russia attacked Ukraine

The assault involved a barrage of drones and missiles, with the air raid siren blaring for several hours as thousands of Kyiv residents sought shelter in metro stations. The sounds of explosions and drone attacks reverberated across the city as air defense units attempted to fend off the attacks. Ukrainian authorities reported that Russia launched 440 long-range drones and 32 missiles into Ukraine overnight ¹.

As the city began to recover on Tuesday morning, a burning smell lingered in the air, and a cloud of dark smoke hung over the outskirts. The attack is one of the deadliest on Kyiv this year, and the city's residents are left to pick up the pieces and mourn the loss of life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng