Eight-month-old Ibrahim's DNA sample was submitted to help identify the remains of his father, Mohammed Adnan, who was among the victims of the Air India crash

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, killing 241 people on board

Mohammed Adnan, a UK-based man, had been visiting family in Ahmedabad for Eid al-Adha and was returning to London when the plane crashed just moments after takeoff

Following the tragic Air India crash on June 12, 2025, families had been asked to submit DNA samples to identify their loved ones who were burned beyond recognition in the crash.

Among those who submitted the DNA sample was eight-month-old Ibrahim, whose father, Mohammed Adnan, was among the victims of the Ill-fated flight.

Among those who submitted the DNA sample was eight-month-old Ibrahim, whose father, Mohammed Adnan, was among the victims of the Ill-fated flight. Photo: NDTV, Sam Pathaky via Getty Images

Source: UGC

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India.

The aircraft crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad and exploded in a fireball, killing 241 people on board.

As reported by NDTV, Mohammed Adnan was on the ill-fated flight while returning to London after spending Eid with his family in India.

Man who travelled for Sallah dies in crash

United Kingdom-based Mohammed, his wife Mantasha and their son, Ibrahim, had come to Ahmedabad to be with their family for Eid al-Adha, which was celebrated on June 6.

Mohammed wanted to return early to London, and he booked the Air India flight 171 on June 12, while his family was scheduled to fly back on June 21.

Sadly, he never made it back to London as the crash happened moments after takeoff.

As families submitted DNA samples to identify their loved ones, Mantasha’s brother, Dr Nabeel, brought little Ibrahim, whose sample would be used to identify his father.

Eight-month-old Ibrahim's DNA sample was submitted to help identify the remains of his father, Mohammed Adnan, who was among the victims of the Air India crash. Photo: Sam Pathaky via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Dr Nabeel said they had no other choice but to use Ibrahim’s samples for identification.

He said:

"My sister's blood samples wouldn't work, and no one from Adnan's family was in the city."

Another family member who was asked to submit a DNA sample was Sangeeta Gauswami, a woman who saw off her 19-year-old son, Sanket, while he was going to begin a new chapter at a university in London.

Their dreams were cut short as her son was among the 241 who were onboard the plane when it crashed, leaving just one survivor.

The woman cried as she was asked for her DNA sample to help identify her only child among the dead.

Officials had said that DNA results would take 72 hours before bodies could be identified.

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the victims of the tragic plane crash.

15-year-old boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a 15-year-old boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng