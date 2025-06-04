Nigerian pilgrims attending this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia are taking precautions as temperatures are expected to reach up to 47°C during key rituals

Saudi authorities have rolled out extensive heat-mitigation measures, including cooled walkways, misting fans, and shaded areas

Pilgrims have equipped themselves with umbrellas and water flasks, while health officials urge them to stay indoors during peak heat hours

As the annual Hajj pilgrimage formally gets underway in Saudi Arabia, Nigerian pilgrims are preparing for a particularly scorching experience. With temperatures expected to soar as high as 47°C, many pilgrims have equipped themselves with protective gear such as umbrellas, water bottles, and cooling flasks to help them cope with the harsh desert conditions, especially during the crucial Day of Arafat on Thursday.

Weather reports from the Saudi National Centre for Meteorology predict severe heat waves coupled with fluctuating humidity levels, a combination that poses serious health risks to the over 1.4 million pilgrims already in the Kingdom.

Comparatively, Sokoto, Nigeria’s hottest state, recorded just 30°C on Tuesday, to paint the drastic temperature difference.

Nigerian pilgrims narrate experience

Speaking to Daily Trust, Nigerian pilgrim Haruna Abdullahi from Kano State described his efforts to stay safe:

“I bought an umbrella and a water bottle ahead of Arafat because of the heat. We were advised to stay hydrated and protect ourselves from the sun.” His concern was echoed by Malama Maryam from Sokoto, who added, “The heat is intense, and I didn’t want to take any chances. Having an umbrella and water bottle is essential for our well-being.”

Despite the challenging forecast, some remain optimistic. Musa Ibrahim from Bauchi expressed confidence in the facilities provided:

“The Saudi Authorities are doing a lot… When you look at it, most of the places have air conditioners: the rooms, buses and places of worship. Where someone will have problem is when you stay in the sun.”

Saudi mounts efforts to counter deadly heat

To avoid a repeat of last year’s tragedy—which saw over 1,300 heat-related deaths—Saudi authorities have deployed robust health and safety measures.

This includes the mobilization of 250,000 officials and the expansion of shaded areas around pilgrimage sites.

Hospitals like Mina Emergency Hospital have been readied to handle cases of heat exhaustion, and over 700 beds with special cooling equipment are available.

Officials have also issued an advisory for pilgrims to stay in their tents between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on the Day of Arafat.

The Health Ministry emphasized that pilgrims should avoid climbing Mount Arafat or venturing into unshaded areas, warning that physical exertion under such heat can be life-threatening.

To further mitigate risks, cooled walkways and misting fans have been installed, while emergency medical stations stand by to assist those affected by the intense weather.

As the pilgrimage continues, both faith and caution will be vital for the safety of the faithful.

